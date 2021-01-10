F1 News: Former Suzuki MotoGP team boss set to join Alpine F1 racing team

In what was termed as "shocking" by the Suzuki MotoGP team, the former team boss Davide Brivio has decided to part ways with the team for the position of CEO of the Alpine F1 racing team.

Talking about Brivio's exit Suzuki MotoGP project leader Shinichi Sahara stated,

“Sincerely, it was shocking news for us about Davide’s departure from Team Suzuki Ecstar. It feels like somebody took a part of me because I always discussed with him how to develop the team and the bikes, and we’ve worked together for a long time.

"In 2020 we achieved fantastic results despite the unusual and difficult situation due to COVID-19. And 2021 will be an even more important year for us to keep the momentum. Now we are trying to find the best way to cover for the ‘Davide loss’.

"Luckily in most cases, I have had quite a similar way of thinking to him, therefore it is not so difficult to keep the direction we should go as Team Suzuki Ecstar, I think. We would like to wish him the best of luck for the future.”

Davide Brivio took the Suzuki team to World Championship in 2020

Suzuki won the 2020 MotoGP Title

The news comes as a surprise as the Japanese outfit had just won the MotoGP title in 2020 and look well placed to achieve much more in the future.

Davide Brivio has a proven track record in motorcycle racing where he has spent more than 20 years with Yamaha, and was a pivotal figure in bringing Valentino Rossi on board in 2004.

He joined Suzuki in 2013, and within a short span, was able to take the team to World Championship.

Advertisement

Brivio is one of the more respected personalities in the MotoGP and has taken two manufacturers in Suzuki and Yamaha to championship triumph. His addition to Alpine is another sign of intent by the French team in their quest to reach the front of the grid in Formula One.

Brivio's introduction comes with a reputation of a man who knows how to gel the team well and make them work together in harmony. It would be interesting to see how the team would welcome a new lead driver in Fernando Alonso and effectively a new boss in Davide Brivio.