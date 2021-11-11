F1 News: Is Brazil Grand Prix following Sprint format this weekend? 

The F1 Grand Prix in Brazil, which is scheduled to be held from November 12-14, 2021 at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace circuit in Sao Paulo, will feature the new sprint format. The sprint format will feature an additional sprint race on Saturday, November 13 following the second free practice session.

Brazil will host the third F1 sprint race of the season and the final one on the calendar. The last two sprint races were held at the Silverstone circuit in the UK and the Monza circuit in Italy. The first two sprint races spruced up the race weekend in terms of track action and were welcomed by fans and viewers.

The F1 sprint weekend will comprise two practice sessions, a sprint race, qualifying and a main race. The sprint race will span for 100km which is one-third of the normal race distance. With no mandatory pitstops, the race will comprise 24 laps across the 4.309 km circuit in Brazil.

With a free choice of tires, the sprint race winner will claim three points, followed by the second place podium winner who will claim two points while the third place podium winner will claim a single point. The fastest lap of the race will not be awarded an extra point as in the main race on Sunday.

The starting grid for the sprint F1 race will be decided by the order of classification in the qualifying session on Friday. The finishing order of the sprint race will determine the starting grid for the main race on Sunday.

F1’s last Sprint format weekend took place at the Italian Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas won the race at the last sprint format weekend in Monza. He is flanked by Max Verstappen who was second and Daniel Ricciardo who was third in the sprint race.

The first F1 sprint race was won by Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix weekend in Silverstone while the second sprint race was won by Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas at the Italian Grand Prix weekend in Monza. Both sprint races are famous for clashes between the two title protagonists Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Despite starting at the back of the grid due to engine penalties, Bottas won the sprint format race at the Italian Grand Prix. The Finn won the race from Verstappen, who finished second, and McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo, who finished third.

A poor start led Hamilton to drop behind to fourth on the grid for the main F1 race on Sunday.

The main race at the Italian GP weekend was famous for the iconic clash between Verstappen and Hamilton where neither completed the race.

