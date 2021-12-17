"It's not just about performance" - Max Verstappen on why he wants to stay with Red Bull

Max Verstappen believes he owes his first championship to his team Red Bull and would like to stay with the team for a long time because he simply feels he can be himself and be enabled to reach his maximum potential.

Last weekend, on a controversial but glorious final lap at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Dutchman became the second Red Bull driver to become world champion since Sebastian Vettel in 2013.

When asked if his team felt like family, Verstappen said:

"It does feel like that because I think you heard it on my radio as well after the... On the in-lap, asking if I could stay for another 10-15 years. I am very happy where I am... And also so I can be myself and that is really important."

He added:

"And it's not just about Formula 1 but we can have fun, we can have a good laugh and that is also important. It's not just about performance, but you need to enjoy what you are doing."

Max Verstappen emphasized that delivering results as a team is just as important as loving what they set out to do. He enjoyed being part of Red Bull because of the trust instilled in him from a very early stage in his career and the liberty he has been given to push the limits, which brought him an eventual win this year.

"I have achieved everything in Formula 1" - Max Verstappen claims he is finally relaxed

Now that Max Verstappen's "life goal to become a champion" has been achieved, the Red Bull driver claimed once again that the championship win will not change anything, although he certainly has some peace of mind.

Regarding his approach towards the rest of his F1 career, he said:

"Still, of course, at the back of my mind, it is even more relaxing knowing that I have achieved everything in Formula 1 now, and everything coming next is just a bonus."

Max Verstappen is certainly enjoying his time as an F1 world champion and is set to defend the title next season.

Edited by Anurag C