"Unworthy losers" - Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko directs harsh words towards Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes have been called 'unworthy losers' by Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko.

Mercedes were quick to lodge a protest against Red Bull shortly after the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. They felt Max Verstappen had overtaken Lewis Hamilton under the Safety Car and hence protested the final decision.

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were also disgruntled with the way the Safety Car ended prior to the final lap of the race. The former Austrian F1 driver wasted no time in mincing words when talking about Red Bull's title rivals Mercedes and their driver Lewis Hamilton. He said:

"It's unworthy of a world title race what happened, but the decision raises protests. It says a lot about their mentality, I think they are unworthy losers. That's their attitude, it's been like that all season."

Marko believes Red Bull are in the right and said:

"We don't care, we are also the moral winners, whether it comes left or right."

Lewis Hamilton had a stellar 2021, despite title loss to Max Verstappen

He may have lost out on a record-breaking eighth title this season to Max Verstappen, but Lewis Hamilton put on a stellar showing throughout 2021.

The 7-time world champion showed the world some of his best driving while taking the fight to Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton registered 17 podium finishes in 22 races this season to equal his own record for most podiums in a campaign.

Lewis Hamilton finished in P2 eight times this season, a new record for him. He also won eight races and finished in third place in one.

This season also saw Lewis Hamilton reach 100 Grand Prix wins in F1. The victory in Sochi saw him become the only driver with a century of victories to his name.

It wasn't all impressive statistics though. Lewis Hamilton produced one of the drives of the Turbo-Hybrid era in Brazil. After being disqualified in the sprint qualification session for an illegal DRS mechanism, Lewis Hamilton started Sao Paolo's Saturday sprint from the back of the grid.

Lewis Hamilton willed himself into P5 before taking an additional 5-place grid penalty to start Sunday's full race at P10.

None of this was enough to deter Lewis Hamilton as he romped to victory after delivering a driving masterclass on the track throughout the race weekend.

Lewis Hamilton did have a brilliant season in 2021 but Max Verstappen had a slightly better one.

Edited by Diptanil Roy