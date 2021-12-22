"He got worse with years" - Fernando Alonso jokingly claims Lewis Hamilton was better as a rookie

Lewis Hamilton was a better personality as a rookie, 2-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso said jokingly in a recent interview.

In a short video clip doing the rounds on social media, the Spaniard can be seen talking about Lewis Hamilton and the dynamic of the relationship the pair share.

Fernando Alonso Fans @alonso_fans_14

.

🇬🇧 Careful in the comments, Hamilton fans, it's only a joke 😅



#F1 🇪🇸 Cuidado con los comentarios, fans de Hamilton, es una broma 😅🇬🇧 Careful in the comments, Hamilton fans, it's only a joke 😅 @alo_oficial Video: finetwork 🇪🇸 Cuidado con los comentarios, fans de Hamilton, es una broma 😅.🇬🇧 Careful in the comments, Hamilton fans, it's only a joke 😅#F1 @alo_oficial Video: finetwork https://t.co/nhbfZS1wFr

When Alonso was asked if Lewis Hamilton is his favorite driver on the grid, he said:

"He has a special place with me, he's out of category, he doesn't count."

Alonso was the reigning defending drivers' world champion in 2007 when he moved from Renault to McLaren. He was paired with a fresh-faced Lewis Hamilton in his maiden F1 season.

Alonso elaborated on Lewis Hamilton's demeanor in his early days in F1, saying:

"During that time he wasn't too bad. He was a rookie. He got worse with years. Now I see him a bit more lost. There's always good guys and bad guys in the sport."

The 40-year-old Spaniard was also then asked if he remains in touch with Lewis Hamilton. He said:

"Not much, he's not having any relationship with anyone. He isolated himself in the last few years. He's in the world of fashion, wearing strange clothes."

Alonso shared a tumultuous single-season partnership with Lewis Hamilton during which their relationship was strained, to put it mildly. Both drivers were at loggerheads with each other the whole year.

One could say their lack of cohesion ultimately cost both of them the world drivers' championship that season. McLaren also missed out on the constructors' championship as well, due to their internal squabbles.

Both Alonso and Lewis Hamilton ended the season with 109 points, losing out to Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen by a single point.

Lewis Hamilton clinched his maiden championship in 2008 and followed it up with six more titles over the years. Alonso, meanwhile, has been in and out of F1 and remains hopeful of winning the elusive triple crown.

Valtteri Bottas could make Mercedes return for 2022 if Lewis Hamilton retires

Speculation is swirling in the air that a 'disillusioned' Lewis Hamilton may consider retiring from F1.

The 7-time world champion has maintained radio silence on social media ever since he was beaten to the 2021 drivers' world championship by Max Verstappen.

Reports have now emerged that Mercedes may consider bringing Valtteri Bottas back to the team should Lewis Hamilton decide to call time on his illustrious F1 career.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 32-year-old Finn joined Mercedes in 2017 and was Lewis Hamilton's teammate all the way through to 2021. He is currently under contract with Alfa Romeo after moving to replace the retiring Kimi Raikkonen.

Edited by Diptanil Roy