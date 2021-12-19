"For them it's a bit different" - Max Verstappen's father on interaction with Lewis Hamilton's father Anthony Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and his father Anthony Hamilton have always been respectful of Max Verstappen, his father Jos Verstappen has revealed.

In an exclusive interview with carnext.com, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen took a moment to shed light on his interaction with Lewis Hamilton's father. The exchange happened shortly after the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Speaking to former F1 driver David Coulthard, Jos Verstappen had this to say when asked if he had shared any moments with Lewis Hamilton's father:

"When I was sitting with Max (Verstappen) before we got to the podium, Anthony (Hamilton) was there and he congratulated us so that was really nice. And also, during the season, I had some conversations with him over Whatsapp."

Jos Verstappen then went on to say:

"He is really nice. I mean, they've won seven titles already. So, for them it's a bit different, I think, than when we win the first one. But he is always respectful."

Jos Verstappen has been in his son's corner throughout his career, similar to Anthony Hamilton's dedication to getting Lewis Hamilton to the top of motorsport. While their backgrounds were completely different, their dedication, effort and persistence have been similar.

Lewis Hamilton's rise from karting to F1 and subsequently becoming the most successful driver in the history of the sport would not have been possible without his father Anthony Hamilton's sacrifices.

He was seen consoling Lewis Hamilton as soon as the latter emerged from his car in parc-ferme. Anthony Hamilton was on hand to congratulate Max Verstappen and his father in a show of good sportsmanship.

Lewis Hamilton unfollows F1 on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed the F1 page on Instagram in what could be a subliminal move to show his displeasure without voicing it out publicly.

Lewis Hamilton was on the cusp of sealing a record-breaking eighth drivers' world championship in Abu Dhabi. A late Safety Car period and a controversial restart to the race saw him lose out on the race win to Max Verstappen. The Dutchman also became the drivers' world champion courtesy of this result.

A deflated Lewis Hamilton was seen sitting silently in his car for two whole minutes, taking in the magnitude of the situation.

Aside from a short post-race interview, he has not made any public statement about any of the events at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

