"I'm so happy the weekend's done" - Lewis Hamilton just wants to go home after difficult 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton did not have the greatest of race weekends at the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP. While the seven-time world champion won the inaugural race last year, he could only manage a P10 finish at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit this time around.

It is only fair to say the Briton was happy to see it end when the fireworks erupted after Max Verstappen's narrow win over Charles Leclerc.

Speaking to the media after the race, Lewis Hamilton, said:

"I'm so happy the weekend's done. I'm also just so happy that everyone's safe and just looking forward to getting out. I just want to go home."

An oil field close to the venue for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was reportedly struck by a missile during Free Practice, raising concerns regarding safety and security at the venue. Talks were even held to boycott the event altogether.

After an extended meeting that involved all drivers, F1 and the FIA were able to convince all teams and personnel to carry on with the race weekend as scheduled.

"The end result is not great" - Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes' woes during 2022 Saudi Arabian GP

Lewis Hamilton felt his Mercedes W13 was relatively balanced but did not have enough speed during the 2022 Saudi Arabian GP.

In a conversation with the media during the aforementioned interview, Hamilton also touched on some of the positives from an otherwise 'not great' race. He said:

"Balance wise [it was] was relatively good, just not that fast [but] the end result is not great. The race was going relatively well on the hard tire, I was keeping up with George [Russell] and putting in some decent pace at times."

The 37-year-old started the race on the hard tires after only managing to qualify in P16 on Saturday. He moved up a spot after Yuki Tsunoda's AlphaTauri broke down en route to the formation lap.

After a difficult weekend in Jeddah, Hamilton will be hoping for a better showing when they get to Melbourne for the first Australian GP of the decade.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia