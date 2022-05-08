"A couple of bad races is not going to stop us in our tracks" - Lewis Hamilton on dealing with his toughest F1 season since 2009

Lewis Hamilton is not going to let 'a couple of bad races' stop him or Mercedes after a troubled start to the 2022 season.

The seven-time world champion had said earlier that this wasn't his most difficult start to a campaign, recounting his harrowing time in 2009 with McLaren.

When asked how he is keeping himself motivated for the challenge this year prior to the 2022 F1 Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I wouldn't say there was one individual during this time that I'm focused on. I think I look all around me, and I see I tried to ignore the negative that I see. I'm not really watching the news a lot, but there's so many inspiring characters out there. And I think just continuously proving that you never give up, you keep pushing. And I love working with this team. Being in a team is such a privilege and working with so many people towards a common goal. And everyone lifted each other up."

The 37-year-old continued:

"I've had amazing conversations with my teammates in this past week. Incredible how supportive everyone has been through the difficult times, and then we've had the most incredible times together. So, you know, a couple of bad races is not going to stop us in our tracks. This is where we unite; this is where we learn more about ourselves as individuals; this is where we, we grow the most. And it makes that eventual success – which I have no doubts we will eventually get to – taste even better."

Hamilton is far off the challenge for the F1 World Drivers' Championship and has already counted himself out of the race despite 19 races still left on the calendar.

"He still wants to beat his teammate" - Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton will be motivated to get the better of George Russell

Lewis Hamilton will be motivated to beat his new Mercedes teammate George Russell, according to former Silver Arrows driver Nico Rosberg.

Since the 2022 season opener in Bahrain, Russell has outshone his more decorated teammate in the three races that have followed. Russell also holds a 21-point lead over Hamilton in the World Drivers' Championship standings.

Rosberg feels that this will fuel Lewis Hamilton to improve his performances. During a panel discussion on Sky Sports after the 2022 F1 Imola GP, the German said:

“That was tough to see Lewis [Hamilton] in that state, he’s really down which is understandable. It is a long season but they’re nowhere with that car; they’re not even going to be able to fight for race wins any time soon. So, it’s difficult for Lewis to keep his motivation up.”

The 2016 F1 world champion went on to add, saying:

“I think he’ll manage because he really is a fighter and remember there’s always that thing that he still wants to beat his teammate. That’s really, really important to him. With George [Russell] performing so well, that could be the biggest motivator for Lewis to just keep going and keep fighting.”

Hamilton will be hoping to reduce the deficit to his teammate at the 2022 F1 Miami GP and kickstart his comeback against Russell.

Edited by Anmol Gandhi