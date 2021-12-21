"Just me and my dad" - Lewis Hamilton on his favorite memory

Lewis Hamilton has shared his favorite memory and it comes as no surprise that his father, Anthony Hamilton, is an integral part of it.

In an interview with Esquire Middle East and IWC Schaffhausen prior to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was asked about his favorite memory. He said:

"My favorite memory, I think I would probably say it was the day I won my first championship when I was 10. And it was just me and my dad that weekend, just me and him. We were racing against another guy, well, he had a lot of money. He was in the best team and he had a brand new go-kart and he had new engines. He hired this special mechanic that they were playing something crazy, like £5,000 a day or something at the time, in the early 90's."

Lewis Hamilton went on to add:

"And it was just me and my dad, mechanicing together. We beat them that year and we drove home singing 'We are the champions'. That was a special moment for me because my dad very rarely opens up like that. But he was happy that day."

Lewis Hamilton has always acknowledged his father's efforts and sacrifices along his way to the top of F1, calling him the real hero in his career.

Anthony Hamilton reportedly worked multiple jobs to fuel young Lewis' dreams. It helped the British F1 driver rise from being an underdog to one of the greatest drivers in the history of motorsport.

With seven F1 drivers' world championships under their belt now, it is safe to say that all the hard work and sacrifices have paid off for the Hamiltons.

Lewis Hamilton reveals favorite animal apart from dogs

Lewis Hamilton also revealed the animal he likes most besides dogs.

Lewis Hamilton has been seen being accompanied to the races on multiple occasions by his pet dog, Roscoe Hamilton. Roscoe, a British Bulldog by breed, has his own Instagram page and posse to boot.

However, when pressed to pick another animal apart from Roscoe, Lewis Hamilton said:

"Apart from a dog... I would say a lion. That or a Silverback Gorilla."

The Mercedes driver went on to say that he was 'in awe' of both those majestic creatures.

But it seems Roscoe will not be getting a new exotic friend just yet.

Edited by Diptanil Roy