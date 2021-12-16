"Leaves me with a sick feeling" - Lewis Hamilton "was robbed" according to Toto Wolff's wife Susie Wolff

Lewis Hamilton's defeat in the drivers' world championship battle left former British racecar driver Susie Wolff feeling 'sick'.

In a social media post, Susie Wolff, wife of Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, shared her thoughts and views on the end of the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

According to her, Hamilton's record-breaking eighth drivers' world championship was snatched away by race director Michael Masi.

Wolff felt both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were both deserving of the title going into the championship showdown in Abu Dhabi. Like fans the world over, she too hoped for a historic conclusion to what has been a thrilling title race between the two drivers.

While she does believe Max Verstappen is the deserving champion, she also feels Lewis Hamilton was robbed due to the situation leading up to the end of the race. She wrote:

"What happened is still hard to comprehend and leaves me with a sick feeling. Not the losing - and not to Max (Verstappen) or Red Bull - they are deserving winners and we always knew it was a strong possibility that we may not win - but the way in which Lewis (Hamilton) was robbed has left me in utter disbelief."

Wolff, the CEO of Venturi Racing in Formula E, has seen her husband Toto Wolff soar to unfathomable echelons, alongside Lewis Hamilton, in F1. The duo has forged one of the most dominant partnerships F1 has ever seen.

She is hoping when Hamilton returns to action in 2022, the governing body calling the shots in F1 will introduce 'integrity and fairness at its core'.

Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood following Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The dust is yet to fully settle on the result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix but Lewis Hamilton already has other reasons to celebrate.

The 7-time F1 champion of the world was at Windsor Castle in England to receive his knighthood and became Sir Lewis Hamilton in the process.

Lewis Hamilton is now the only active driver on the F1 roster to be knighted. He is the fourth in history after Sir Jackie Stewart, Sir Stirling Moss and Sir Jack Brabham.

He may have been edged out in Abu Dhabi but Lewis Hamilton remains in august company wherever he goes.

Edited by Diptanil Roy