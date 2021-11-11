Lewis Hamilton reportedly set for ICE change at Brazil Grand Prix

Mercedes could be forced to change the internal combustion engine (ICE) in Lewis Hamilton's car for the upcoming Brazilian Grand Prix.

According to reports, Mercedes noted a drop in water pressure during the Mexican Grand Prix, which led to the change for the all-important race in Sao Paolo.

On Twitter, Julianne Cerasoli wrote:

"Hot info:#Hamilton will change the combustion engine in Interlagos. Mercedes thought they had solved the problem they had, but they noticed a drop in water pressure during the Mexico race." [Translated via Google Translate]

Julianne Cerasoli @jucerasoli

#F1 Informação quentinha: #Hamilton vai trocar o motor a combustão em Interlagos. A Mercedes achava que tinha resolvido o problema que tinham, mas perceberam uma queda de pressão de água durante a corrida do México Informação quentinha: #Hamilton vai trocar o motor a combustão em Interlagos. A Mercedes achava que tinha resolvido o problema que tinham, mas perceberam uma queda de pressão de água durante a corrida do México#F1

Lewis Hamilton is on the back foot in his title race with Max Verstappen. The Briton has failed to win a race since taking the checkered flag at the Russian Grand Prix four races ago. Meanwhile, Verstappen has picked up back-to-back wins in the United States and Mexico.

The race weekend in Brazil could turn out to be extremely important for Hamilton and Mercedes' championship aspirations. With the track already favoring Red Bull and a Sprint format weekend in place, the reigning champions could suffer a heavy blow if they take any engine penalties.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are locked in one of the closest F1 championship battles in recent memory

Max Verstappen currently leads the F1 drivers' championship by 19 points. Reigning and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has four races to overcome the deficit.

After the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, F1 will travel to Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, respectively. The championship could be decided in the finale on the Yas Marina Circuit.

The last time a championship was decided at the final race was in 2016. Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg had a head-to-head battle for the title, with the German eventually taking the crown. Rosberg soon retired from the sport after winning his first F1 drivers' championship.

