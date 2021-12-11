Lewis Hamilton gives his take on track changes to Yas Marina Circuit

Lewis Hamilton has shared his thoughts on the newly updated Yas Marina Circuit and they are mostly positive.

Lewis Hamilton will race Max Verstappen for the chance to become the first man to win eight drivers' world championships on Sunday. The Briton spoke to senior F1 writer Lawrence Barretto about the venue following Free Practice 2.

When asked about his experience with the revamped circuit, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I like the track and the changes they have made to the track. I think it has made the track more enjoyable, much more flowing. Obviously, it's very close between us all, but we got through our session, and [there's] still a bit unknown, in terms of pace. But I'm sure it is going to be super close like it has been in the previous races."

The Yas Marina Circuit has a reputation for delivering what many have called 'underwhelming' racing in the past. The circuit has had little to no elevation change and very few spots that allow proper wheel-to-wheel racing and overtaking. Hence, fans have often felt something needs to change at the venue.

Five corners have been axed while a new, quicker hairpin has been added to the back straight. Changes have also been made to the track around the hotel complex alongside a new banked corner at Turn 9.

Lewis Hamilton was also quizzed on drivers' ability to follow cars in front in light of these changes. He said:

"Well, I actually tried following on my long run. I was actually... I think it was (Sergio) Perez I was behind and I was trying to follow but it still wasn't easy. Still wasn't really easy to follow but I think it will be better than what we've seen in the past. But if the two cars are very muck unlike, it might be a little bit different."

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen compared to Senna and Prost by David Coulthard

Lewis Hamilton's rivalry with Max Verstappen is one for the history books, according to former British F1 driver David Coulthard.

Coulthard believes Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen's epic 2021 title battle is as good as the rivalry between F1 legends Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost.

Coulthard feels that both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are capable of mutual respect. That is even though at the moment it seems like they can't even be in the same room together.

