Watch: When Lewis Hamilton hitched a ride on a Mercedes safety car

Lewis Hamilton has always been a smooth customer on track. The Briton is known for some top-class driving that he has made look effortless over the years.

It seems, however, Lewis Hamilton is just as smooth off track as he is on it.

In a social media video doing the rounds, the seven-time world champion can be seen hitching a ride with the Mercedes Safety Car but in an unconventional manner.

Lewis Hamilton chose to ride on the outside of the car door before jumping off nonchalantly and continuing on his way. Watch it here:

The clip appears to be from Monaco, with the Safety Car entering the pit lane. While the exact year hasn't been mentioned, it is possibly from 2018, when Daniel Ricciardo redeemed himself in the Principality.

Lewis Hamilton could only manage a P3 finish during that particular Monaco outing. The Briton went on to win the next year and dedicated his triumph to the late great Niki Lauda.

The 36-year-old from Stevenage will hope to regain his mojo after being pipped to the 2021 world drivers' championship by Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton is expected to return to racing for Mercedes when the lights go out at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March later this year.

Lewis Hamilton fans sign online petition to reverse F1 2021 season finale result

Losing the world championship to Max Verstappen was a tough pill to swallow for Lewis Hamilton. But it has proved to be a bone of contention in the throat of the Briton's fans.

An online petition emerged in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that saw Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win the world title. The petition was created by a person called Patel Gordon-Bennett

Close to 40,000 bereaved Lewis Hamilton fans have signed the petition in hopes of getting the FIA to overturn the result.

The FIA have already concluded their prize-giving ceremony on December 16, 2021, in Paris. Max Verstappen was officially confirmed as the F1 drivers' world champion for the 2021 season. So the chances of this petition bearing any meaningful consequences are slim at best, if not completely non-existent.

