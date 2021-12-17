Lewis Hamilton unfollows F1 on Instagram

Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed the official F1 page on Instagram. The 7-time world champion has been especially quiet on social media in the aftermath of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The final race of the season saw Max Verstappen become the drivers' world champion.

Lewis Hamilton did not attend the post-race press conference at the Yas Marina Circuit either. He also skipped out on attending the annual FIA Gala, the prestigious prize giving ceremony. His decision to give the event a miss could incur the wrath of the FIA.

Now, with this move on social media, Lewis Hamilton may be sending a subliminal message to F1. The British racer was on course to win what would have been his eighth drivers' world championship at Abu Dhabi with less than five laps to go.

But a crash by Nicholas Latifi and the subsequent Safety Car period turned the race on its head. Max Verstappen pitted for fresher tires while Lewis Hamilton opted to stay out and hold on to track position.

It seemed the race would end behind the Safety Car, with Race Director Michael Masi not allowing lapped cars to unlap themselves and catch the Safety Car train.

Masi changed his mind a lap later. However, he only allowed five lapped cars, stuck between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, to go ahead before abruptly calling the Safety Car in.

A helpless Lewis Hamilton on older, slower tires defended in vain at the restart, only to see Max Verstappen pounce on Turn 5 and storm to victory.

Lewis Hamilton was heard saying the following on a team radio transcript as the final lap ended.

"This has been manipulated man."

Now, his actions are backing up his words.

Toto Wolff hopes 'disillusioned' Lewis Hamilton won't retire from F1

The finale of the 2021 F1 season in Abu Dhabi has reportedly left Lewis Hamilton 'disillusioned'. However, the Mercedes Team Principal is hoping Lewis Hamilton will stay on in F1.

Speaking to the press after announcing their decision to withdraw their appeal, Toto Wolff said:

“Lewis (Hamilton) and I are disillusioned at the moment. I would very much hope that the two of us and the rest of the team can work through the events with the FIA, together with F1, to improve the sport going forward. But we will never overcome the pain, the distress caused on Sunday.”

Lewis Hamilton has been silent in public following the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi. Aside from a short post-race interview, he has not interacted with the media about the race. It remains to be seen what the 7-time world champion decides to do going forward.

