"It's just been incredibly messy" - Max Verstappen laments the 'super difficult' weekend Red Bull has had at 2022 F1 Miami GP

Max Verstappen lamented what can only be called a difficult weekend for the Dutchman in America, calling it 'incredibly messy.'

Despite the trials and tribulations he faced over the course of the weekend, Max Verstappen was still able to put his Red Bull RB18 on the second row of the grid for Sunday's 2022 F1 Miami GP.

After qualifying, the reigning world champion shared his thoughts in a joint media interaction session. When asked how he felt about his chances for Sunday's race on the new track, Max Verstappen said:

"I haven't even done a start so I don't even know how that's going to go! I don't know. I haven't seen any other starts and I honestly cannot tell you because I haven't done a start on the left side or on the right-hand side, so… yeah. I mean, that just sums up my weekend: it's just been incredibly messy. We just make it super difficult for ourselves."

Verstappen suffered from reliability issues during practice and had limited time on the asphalt at the Miami International Autodrome. The Red Bull driver was pleasantly surprised that he qualified in third place. He went on to add:

"Basically no… well, four or five laps yesterday, then you start today still learning the track, try to find a setup because yesterday you have no clue what, of course, works, because there’s not really a lot of data to look at. And I'm of course still pleased to be in third position and actually be very close to the guys next to me but yeah, I think we can do so much better by just actually operate a bit cleaner and smoother."

"I'm looking forward to that" - Nico Rosberg expects Max Verstappen-Charles Leclerc rivalry to heat up

Former F1 driver and world champion Nico Rosberg is hoping for Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc's ongoing rivalry to serve up more fiery encounters between the pair.

The two drivers have gone wheel-to-wheel with each other on multiple occasions this season without any major incidents so far. However, Rosberg feels it is only a matter of time before things get heated.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the 2022 F1 Imola GP, Rosberg said:

"It's not as fiery yet but, believe me, if they keep at it like that, there will come a point where they will be touching, colliding and things will get a bit more feisty. I'm looking forward to that."

Max Verstappen is currently second in the 2022 Driver Standings with 59 points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, on the other hand, leads the standings with 86 points to his name.

