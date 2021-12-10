Max Verstappen reveals if there are any lingering doubts about legality of Mercedes F1 car

Max Verstappen is yet to be convinced that his rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes is a completely legal car.

Max Verstappen spoke to the press ahead of their title showdown in the Abu Dhabi desert. He couldn't shake his suspicions about his championship rivals Mercedes. He said:

"Well, of course, checks will always be carried out and unfortunately, we can't check the car again and how it was in previous races throughout the season. So, there is something definitely still going on but it is what it is."

The legality of the Mercedes was under heavy scrutiny in Interlagos when an illegal rear wing saw Lewis Hamilton get disqualified from qualifying. He ended up starting the sprint race from the back of the grid.

That did little to hold Lewis back, who roared to 5th in the sprint before winning the full race on Sunday.

Come Sunday, all eyes will once again be trained on the Mercedes W12 that has looked rapid since Sao Paolo. Christian Horner and Dr. Helmut Marko will also take a keen interest, no doubt.

Max Verstappen does not feel bullied by Mercedes

Max Verstappen was also quick to quash talk of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton bullying him this season.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Niharika Ghorpade, Max Verstappen responded to comments made by Bernie Ecclestone. Ecclestone feels the Dutchman has been bullied by Lewis Hamilton and his team.

Max Verstappen was quick to point out that he didn't see it as bullying but also didn't approve of it.

This comes as no surprise considering the way wheel-to-wheel battles have played out between Mercedes and Red Bull this season. Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez have had to get their elbows out to fight off Mercedes on multiple occasions.

Both teams have been accused by the other of unsportsmanlike conduct and unfair racing. Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have brought on the Stewards ire in their attempt to claim the world drivers' championship.

But Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will need to be wary of race stewards. They will not hesitate to dock points from drivers this weekend for dangerous driving.

With both Max Verstappen and lewis Hamilton deadlocked on points, one false move could prove to be too costly in this title race.

