Max Verstappen inks deal with streaming service Viaplay for 2022 F1 season

Max Verstappen has inked a deal with streaming service provider Viaplay for the 2022 F1 season.

Viaplay said the multi-year partnership will see the reigning world champion feature in exclusive content. The firm also owns F1 broadcasting rights in the Netherlands.

Fans can expect in-depth analysis and insights directly from Red Bull driver Verstappen in the form of documentaries and other such unique content that Viaplay has planned.

The 24-year-old will also be joined by father Jos Verstappen at Viaplay. Jos is a former F1 driver who was also Michael Schumacher's teammate for eight races in 1994.

Viaplay already employs the likes of David Coulthard, Mika Hakkinen and Tom Kristensen. Speaking about the association, Max Verstappen said:

“I am really looking forward to this exciting partnership with Viaplay, as our ambitions to be the best in our fields match each other. It will be great to work with Viaplay’s professional on-site reporters like David Coulthard, Mika Häkkinen and Tom Kristensen. I’m sure their experience as former top drivers will be a great asset."

The Dutchman has also been touted as Viaplay's brand ambassador in all markets where they hold F1 broadcasting rights. This currently includes the Baltic and Nordic nations. Viaplay is expected to start F1 broadcasting in Poland in 2023.

"Max Verstappen is stronger than Sebastian Vettel" - Dr Helmut Marko

Max Verstappen has been hailed as a stronger driver than Red Bull's former four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel by Dr Helmut Marko.

Marko is a former Austrian driver who is leading the Red Bull driver development program in addition to being an advisor to the team.

Speaking to ServusTV, Marko had this to say while comparing Vettel to the reigning world champion:

“Without a doubt, Max is stronger. He doesn’t need a warm-up (lap). If it rains somewhere, the others do five or eight laps. Then Max goes out and sets the fastest time on the first lap."

Vettel was Red Bull's only world champion in F1 until the Dutchman's win in 2021.

