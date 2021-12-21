"Still need to get used to it" - Max Verstappen shy of calling himself 2021 F1 world champion

Max Verstappen might be the 2021 F1 drivers' world champion, but he is yet to get used to the feeling. The 24-year-old beat seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to claim his maiden crown in a title battle for the ages. The magnitude of the victory is such that it is still sinking in.

In an interview with former F1 driver David Coulthard for carnext.com, the Red Bull driver opened up about everything during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The pair, joined by Verstappen's father Jos, had a candid discussion where Coulthard asked him to introduce himself.

The current world champion's reaction time to the question wasn't on par with that on track. Coulthard had to remind him that he is the 2021 F1 world champion, to which he said:

"That's very true. I still need to get used to it. My name is Max Verstappen and I'm the 2021 world champion."

Max Verstappen had a season befitting of a champion. He amassed 10 pole positions and an equal number of race wins in 2021, finishing the season with a total of 18 podiums (ten P1s and eight P2s), to set a new single-season record.

The Dutchman also secured two pole positions for the Saturday sprint qualifying sessions at Silverstone and Monza and set six of the fastest laps in 2021. He achieved all this despite not being in the most dominant car.

His drive to beat Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix might have been aided by a safety car and him being on fresher tires. Verstappen, however, came of age in 2021 and showed maturity beyond his years in taking the fight to Hamilton, who is arguably one of the greatest drivers of his generation.

The young driver will hope to get used to being the world champion when the time comes for him to initiate his title defense. For as they say, 'heavy hangs the head that wears the crown'.

Max Verstappen gives Christian Horner a special gift for the 2021 world championship win

Max Verstappen commemorated his 2021 F1 drivers' world championship win with a special gesture for Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

The newly-crowned world champion presented Horner with the helmet he wore to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It was signed by Verstappen and the Briton was moved by the gesture.

Christian Horner gave Max Verstappen his Red Bull debut after shuffling Daniil Kyvat to Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2016. The debutant went on to win his maiden race with the team at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, becoming the youngest F1 race winner in the process. Both he and Horner have come a long way since.

Edited by Diptanil Roy