Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's actions post F1 2021 season finale deemed 'unacceptable' by Martin Brundle

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff's antics in the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been labeled 'unacceptable' by F1 analyst Martin Brundle. Brundle, a former driver-turned-presenter, is currently plying his trade with Sky F1.

An enraged Wolff was heard on multiple occasions during the end of the 2021 season finale voicing his displeasure with Michael Masi and the entire world. The Austrian could only shout and scream as Masi's erratic decision-making cost Mercedes man Lewis Hamilton what would have been a record-breaking eighth world championship.

BuffetKhor @BuffetKh0r Don't care what becomes of Michael Masi as long as I continue to live in a timeline where he said this to Toto Wolff. Don't care what becomes of Michael Masi as long as I continue to live in a timeline where he said this to Toto Wolff. https://t.co/D7xuizWsSI

When asked if that line of communication between team bosses and the Race Director should be severed during a Sky F1 special, Brundle said:

“One hundred percent. In the first safety car incident (in Abu Dhabi) when (Antonio) Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo broke down some way from a service road, we had Toto (Wolff) on the radio to Masi saying, ‘Hey Michael, no safety car,’ trying to influence a safety decision. (It is) completely unacceptable and Toto knows that. We can’t have that.”

That, however, wasn't the only instance of the Race Director being hounded by a team or more during the 2021 season. Brundle reflected on such instances by adding:

“For me, it was one of the most uncomfortable aspects of the season. We saw it in Saudi Arabia, Silverstone, team principals up in the stewards’ office trying to remonstrate with them mid-race. That has got to stop. Can you imagine a [football] manager running on the pitch and remonstrating and telling a referee the decisions he is going to be making next? No, you can’t have that.”

Brundle's concerns are being echoed by many others in the sport as well. His comments come just as McLaren CEO Zak Brown has lashed out at F1 teams for their lobbying of Michael Masi. F1 Managing Director Ross Brawn has also expressed interest in scrapping communication lines between teams and race stewards.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff 'not interested' in speaking to Michael Masi

Having spent much of 2021 on radio with Michael Masi, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff now claims he is 'not interested' in speaking to the Australian Race Director.

Speaking during an interview with the Spanish edition of Motorsport Network, the 50-year-old Austrian said:

“I’m not interested in having a conversation with Michael Masi. It is a bigger problem. My values are simply not compatible with the decisions that were made. It is not just about replacing the race director. The entire decision-making system needs to be improved.”

Masi's future in F1 is currently the subject of speculation as the FIA's internal investigation into the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues. Reports suggest he could be made 'a sacrificial lamb' as a result of the said investigation.

