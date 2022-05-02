"It could be a simple solution" - Mercedes' George Russell reiterates call for active suspension to remove porpoising in 2022 F1 cars

Mercedes driver George Russell has asked for an active suspension to be brought back to F1 in order to combat the issue of porpoising. F1's regualtory changes ahead of the 2022 season brought ground effects back to the sport after decades.

The bouncing caused by porpoising has been an issue all F1 teams have been trying to tackle right since the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona in February.

Now, Russell feels that F1 should allow teams to try and develop active suspension systems, like teams did in the 1980s and early 90s to solve this problem. In an interview with Sky Sports, the Briton said:

"I've spoken about active suspension before. That was the solution back in the eighties, so maybe that's the solution [now]. From a pure racing and driving experience, it would make the cars much quicker because you could put the car at the perfect ride height for each individual corner speed."

The Mercedes driver went on to add:

"It's pretty straightforward technology these days, it's something you see on road cars as well, especially in 4x4 cars that change the ride height depending on terrain. It seems like it could be a simple solution. It's something that [would] contribute to making these cars even faster. I don't make the rules, I'm not a designer, maybe there are other limitations around it and it is not as simple as I thought. I think it could be cool, it could be interesting."

"It really takes your breath away" - George Russell dealing with back and chest pains as a result of Mercedes W13's porpoising

George Russell revealed he was driving with extreme pain in his chest and back caused by porpoising during the 2022 F1 Imola GP. The Briton had to work hard to hold onto P4, fending off former Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas to the finish line.

After the race, Russell spoke to the media where he gave details about the porpoising and its effects. He said:

“When the car is in the right window and the tyres are in the right window, the car - except for the bouncing - feels really good to drive. But the bouncing: it really takes your breath away. It’s the most extreme I’ve ever felt it."

"I really hope we find a solution and I hope every team struggling with the bouncing finds a solution, because it’s not sustainable for the drivers to continue. This is the first weekend I’ve truly been struggling with my back, and almost like chest pains from the severity of the bouncing. It’s just what we have to do to go and do the fastest laps.”

Russell also believes that should Mercedes find a way to eliminate porpoising, it could help him and Lewis Hamilton unlock the true potential of the W13.

