Mercedes request Right of Review on FIA's decision regarding Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen clash

The Mercedes F1 team announced on their social media handles that they have requested the FIA a review of the stewards' decision over the Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clash on Lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The incident went unpenalized during the race, and the team hopes to have it re-analyzed, as they felt it deserved a penalty, as per Mercedes chief Toto Wolff's recent comments.

According to Mercedes' social media handles, their statement said:

"The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team confirms that we have today requested a Right of Review under Article 14.1.1 of the International Sporting Code, in relation to the Turn 4 incident between Car 44 and Car 33 on lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand Prix, on the basis of new evidence unavailable to the Stewards at the time of their decision."

The incident between Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton was noted by the stewards in the race, however it wasn't investigated as they deemed it unnecessary for investigation. According to the 'Right of Review', stewards will meet Mercedes personnel to view new evidence or hear their arguments.

On lap 48 of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton tried overtaking Max Verstappen, however, the Dutchman braked late, causing him to run wide off the track. A result of the incident was the Briton running wide himself in an attempt to avoid contact with the Dutchman.

An onboard video showing all angles of the Lewis Hamilton lap 48 incident has been released after the race. However, Michael Masi's statements after the race mentioned that they had not considered the onboard footage as evidence, or considered it before they made a decision over the clash.

Meanwhile Mercedes have been left upset with the incident going unpenalised and have revoked the 'Right of Review' as a result of it. The review of the incident is likely to cloud the run-up to the Qatar Grand Prix weekend, but isn't guaranteed to produce the outcome Mercedes expect which is a penalty for Verstappen.

