"When I give my word, I give my word" - Mercedes' Toto Wolff promises to give Romain Grosjean a test in an F1 car

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has reiterated that former F1 driver Romain Grosjean will have a chance to test drive for the Silver Arrows sometime in 2022.
Speaking about the matter in an interview, Wolff confirmed that the test would happen, saying:
"The test is going to happen, for sure. We’re committed to it. We haven’t got a date yet, for what he can do and what we can do, but that’s going to happen. When I give my word, I give my word."
The Frenchman has not been in an F1 car since his death-defying fireball crash on the opening lap of the 20202 Bahrain GP.
Mercedes and Grosjean had initially planned a test drive in the championship-winning W10 during the 2021 French GP weekend. That test never materialized after F1 rescheduled the race.
"We need to get you in the car this year" - Mercedes boss' message to Romain Grosjean in January
In January this year, Romain Grosjean confirmed he had a conversation with Toto Wolff about a test drive for the Silver Arrows.
He said:
"I sent a message to Toto (Wolff) after Abu Dhabi. Well, I left a couple of weeks, a few weeks going by, and then I sent a message to Toto, and he did reply. He started 'Thank you,' and then the last sentence was, 'We need to get you in that car this year.'"
Grosjean went on to add:
“Yes, it's still on the cards. There were a few things last year that didn't make it easy. This year I cannot go at the French Grand Prix because we're racing in Iowa the same weekend. But definitely Mercedes is keen to do it, I am keen to do it, even though my neck will be dying because I've lost part of the muscle there. You can ask Pato [O’Ward] what it was like [in an F1 car]."
With 20 race weekends to go, the Silver Arrows have plenty of time to pencil Grosjean in for one of their practice sessions in 2022.