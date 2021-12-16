"Can't be changed on a whim" - Susie Wolff slams Michael Masi's application of rules in F1 season finale

F1 Race director Michael Masi has come under fire from Susie Wolff for his application of rules during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Wolff is a former British racecar driver in her own right and the wife of Mercedes' Team Principal Toto Wolff. She questioned the discretion of Michael Masi in particular and the race stewards in general at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The chance for Lewis Hamilton to win his record-breaking eighth F1 drivers world championship hung in the balance in Abu Dhabi. The opportunity for Max Verstappen to become the first-ever Dutch F1 world champion was its counterweight.

The title deciding showdown between the two most deserving drivers of the season was ultimately decided not by their individual heroics or team effort. Instead, a dubious call by F1 Race Director Michael Masi settled the season-long competition in favor of Red Bull's Verstappen.

In a social media post, an irate Susie Wolff, wife of Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff, voiced her frustration towardsMasi but did not mention him by name. She wrote:

"The decision of one person within the governing body who applied the rule in a way which has never been done before in F1 single-handedly decided the F1 Driver World Championship. Rules are rules, they can't be changed on a whim by one individual at the end of a race."

Susie Wolff does have a point. The CEO of Venturi Racing in Formula E is referring to Michael Masi's decision not to allow lapped cars to pass on lap 56 before reverting to allowing only five lapped cars, stuck between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, to unlap themselves.

This effectively set up a one lap showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen for the F1 drivers' world title. Wolff believes the Briton was handicapped by Masi's interpretation and implementation of the rules.

One could also look at the 2020 Eifel Grand Prix in Germany, where Masi, under similar circumstances, had elected to keep the Safety Car out longer. He did so to ensure all lapped cars were able to unlap themselves and catch the queue, behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

F1 needs sporting integrity and fairness, claims Susie Wolff

Susie Wolff took the opportunity to congratulate Max Verstappen and Red Bull on their world drivers' championship triumph. But she singled out F1's governing body for a race that left her 'feeling sick' and 'in utter disbelief'

Wolff wrote:

"I hope by March next year, there is a governing body with sporting integrity and fairness at it's core so I call fall back in love with F1."

The 2022 F1 season is expected to get underway in March with the season opener scheduled to be held at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Will Buxton @wbuxtonofficial Susie Wolff @Susie_Wolff https://t.co/KXvFEzRCSR Strong statement from Susie Wolff on a day that could prove vitally important. In the absence of comment from Toto since Abu Dhabi it is telling, but also in Susie's main role as the CEO of a leading team in an FIA World Championship.

Will Susie Wolff get her wish by then? We'll have to wait and find out.

