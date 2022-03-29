"We will lose some weight" - Red Bull reveals details on update to RB18

The Red Bull RB18 is expected to shed some weight before the Emilia Romagna GP in Imola as the 2022 F1 season progresses, according to Dr. Helmut Marko.

Marko is an advisor to the Milton-Keynes-based team. He also runs their illustrious junior driver program, which has produced world champions like Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

Speaking in an interview with Servus TV after the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, the Austrian motorsport veteran said:

"The Ferrari is a car that is always fast, in all conditions [regardless of] temperature or tires. Our car is definitely more difficult to tune, but we will lose some weight in Imola. That should give us a significant time advantage, time gain in other words. I think we are in a good position, but we have an almost equal opponent in Ferrari. [Charles] Leclerc is driving absolutely flawless this season, so it will be an exciting year."

Red Bull have been one of many teams struggling to meet the new weight rules set by F1 regulatory overhaul going into the 2022 season.

"One of the most talented drivers in F1" - Red Bull's Max Verstappen on rivalry with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc

Red Bull's Max Verstappen believes Ferrari counterpart Charles Leclerc is one of the most talented drivers in F1. After the first installment of their intense on-track battle in Bahrain, the Dutchman shared his thoughts on Leclerc during an interview with APNews. He said:

“I never speak about these things with other drivers. I mean, it happens. I’ve lost wins, as well, and it’s not the end of the world, you move on. I think Charles is one of the most talented drivers in Formula One and he will win many more races. I think we’re just good competitors and we like racing, I think you saw that when we were battling hard and it was all good.”

Verstappen got the better of his new found-title rival after playing some smart tricks during the 2022 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. Verstappen is still trailing Leclerc by 20 points after his DNF in Sakhir.

