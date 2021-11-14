×
Create
Notifications

Who led the timesheets for FP2 of the F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021?

Fernando Alonso was the fastest in FP2 of the Brazil Grand Prix. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Fernando Alonso was the fastest in FP2 of the Brazil Grand Prix. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Niharika Ghorpade
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Nov 14, 2021 01:24 AM IST
News

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso topped the time-sheets for the second free practice of the Brazil Grand Prix. The Spaniard was followed by Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas who were second and third fastest. Alonso topped a session for the first time since 2017 and a practice session for the first time since 2014.

Due to the sprint format and extreme track evolution on the unused Interlagos Circuit, the session was fairly unrepresentative of the true pace of any team. The second practice session of the Brazil Grand Prix witnessed teams test out several different simulations.

Topped a session for the first time since 2017, you say? 😉#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/qNa3xjDMUE

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon clocked the fourth fastest lap of the session, followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who was fifth fastest. Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez clocked the sixth fastest time.

Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen clocked the seventh and tenth fastest time of the session. Sandwiched between the two Alfa Romeos were the Ferrari drivers who clocked the eighth and ninth fastest times in the second practice of the Brazil Grand Prix.

That's our lot for practice at Interlagos! Now all eyes turn to #F1Sprint...#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/9sxKNBWFPm

All the teams were on different programs, with some attempting long-run simulations on heavier fuel loads and some working on sprint simulations while keeping on lower fuel loads. Although Alonso was 0.864 seconds quicker than Verstappen, the pace comparison was unrepresentative and not likely to translate to the actual race.

Mercedes and Red Bull F1 drivers both spent most of the session evaluating their long-running performances over the entire race distance. Since track tempratures were warmer than the previous day, Red Bull Racing looked slightly more comfortable than the Mercedes around the Interlagos Circuit.

Overall, it was a fairly inconclusive Brazil Grand Prix practice session; one of the pitfalls of the sprint race format for the weekend.

Full results from FP2 at F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021

The following are the entire results from the second free practice of the Brazil Grand Prix:

ALSO READArticle Continues below

POS

NO

DRIVER

CAR

TIME

GAP

LAPS

1

14

Fernando Alonso

ALPINE RENAULT

1:11.238

23

2

33

Max Verstappen

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:12.102

+0.864s

26

3

77

Valtteri Bottas

MERCEDES

1:12.355

+1.117s

24

4

31

Esteban Ocon

ALPINE RENAULT

1:12.407

+1.169s

26

5

44

Lewis Hamilton

MERCEDES

1:12.741

+1.503s

25

6

11

Sergio Perez

RED BULL RACING HONDA

1:12.903

+1.665s

29

7

99

Antonio Giovinazzi

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:12.997

+1.759s

37

8

55

Carlos Sainz

FERRARI

1:13.078

+1.840s

31

9

16

Charles Leclerc

FERRARI

1:13.099

+1.861s

33

10

7

Kimi Räikkönen

ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI

1:13.355

+2.117s

39

11

18

Lance Stroll

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:13.426

+2.188s

41

12

3

Daniel Ricciardo

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:13.448

+2.210s

25

13

4

Lando Norris

MCLAREN MERCEDES

1:13.581

+2.343s

23

14

10

Pierre Gasly

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:13.608

+2.370s

32

15

63

George Russell

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:13.615

+2.377s

24

16

22

Yuki Tsunoda

ALPHATAURI HONDA

1:13.726

+2.488s

38

17

5

Sebastian Vettel

ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES

1:13.747

+2.509s

42

18

6

Nicholas Latifi

WILLIAMS MERCEDES

1:14.025

+2.787s

24

19

47

Mick Schumacher

HAAS FERRARI

1:14.066

+2.828s

40

20

9

Nikita Mazepin

HAAS FERRARI

1:14.909

+3.671s

37

Edited by Mason J. Schneider
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी