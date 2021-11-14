Who led the timesheets for FP2 of the F1 Brazil Grand Prix 2021?

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso topped the time-sheets for the second free practice of the Brazil Grand Prix. The Spaniard was followed by Max Verstappen and Valtteri Bottas who were second and third fastest. Alonso topped a session for the first time since 2017 and a practice session for the first time since 2014.

Due to the sprint format and extreme track evolution on the unused Interlagos Circuit, the session was fairly unrepresentative of the true pace of any team. The second practice session of the Brazil Grand Prix witnessed teams test out several different simulations.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon clocked the fourth fastest lap of the session, followed by Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who was fifth fastest. Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez clocked the sixth fastest time.

Alfa Romeo drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Raikkonen clocked the seventh and tenth fastest time of the session. Sandwiched between the two Alfa Romeos were the Ferrari drivers who clocked the eighth and ninth fastest times in the second practice of the Brazil Grand Prix.

All the teams were on different programs, with some attempting long-run simulations on heavier fuel loads and some working on sprint simulations while keeping on lower fuel loads. Although Alonso was 0.864 seconds quicker than Verstappen, the pace comparison was unrepresentative and not likely to translate to the actual race.

Mercedes and Red Bull F1 drivers both spent most of the session evaluating their long-running performances over the entire race distance. Since track tempratures were warmer than the previous day, Red Bull Racing looked slightly more comfortable than the Mercedes around the Interlagos Circuit.

Overall, it was a fairly inconclusive Brazil Grand Prix practice session; one of the pitfalls of the sprint race format for the weekend.

POS NO DRIVER CAR TIME GAP LAPS 1 14 Fernando Alonso ALPINE RENAULT 1:11.238 23 2 33 Max Verstappen RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:12.102 +0.864s 26 3 77 Valtteri Bottas MERCEDES 1:12.355 +1.117s 24 4 31 Esteban Ocon ALPINE RENAULT 1:12.407 +1.169s 26 5 44 Lewis Hamilton MERCEDES 1:12.741 +1.503s 25 6 11 Sergio Perez RED BULL RACING HONDA 1:12.903 +1.665s 29 7 99 Antonio Giovinazzi ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:12.997 +1.759s 37 8 55 Carlos Sainz FERRARI 1:13.078 +1.840s 31 9 16 Charles Leclerc FERRARI 1:13.099 +1.861s 33 10 7 Kimi Räikkönen ALFA ROMEO RACING FERRARI 1:13.355 +2.117s 39 11 18 Lance Stroll ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:13.426 +2.188s 41 12 3 Daniel Ricciardo MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:13.448 +2.210s 25 13 4 Lando Norris MCLAREN MERCEDES 1:13.581 +2.343s 23 14 10 Pierre Gasly ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:13.608 +2.370s 32 15 63 George Russell WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:13.615 +2.377s 24 16 22 Yuki Tsunoda ALPHATAURI HONDA 1:13.726 +2.488s 38 17 5 Sebastian Vettel ASTON MARTIN MERCEDES 1:13.747 +2.509s 42 18 6 Nicholas Latifi WILLIAMS MERCEDES 1:14.025 +2.787s 24 19 47 Mick Schumacher HAAS FERRARI 1:14.066 +2.828s 40 20 9 Nikita Mazepin HAAS FERRARI 1:14.909 +3.671s 37

