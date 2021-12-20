"You wonder where he can go from here" - Lewis Hamilton warned of looming Max Verstappen domination

Max Verstappen, having taken his first championship title in the final race of the 2021 F1 season, denied Lewis Hamilton the opportunity to bag a record-breaking 8th drivers title, and former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer believes the threat to the Briton's position as a dominating champion is now stronger than ever.

Comparing Sebastian Vettel's first victory and four-year domination, here's what Palmer had to say about Verstappen in the years to come, as reported by Formula 1:

"As for Max, you wonder where he can go from here, now that he has his first title under his belt. It’s worth remembering that when Sebastian Vettel took victory for Red Bull in Abu Dhabi in 2010, to become the youngest-ever world champion, it was the start of a run of four titles in succession for the German…"

Verstappen is perceived as one of the most aggressive drivers who is simply ready to push to the limit and beyond to take the win. Although the Dutchman emphasized on more occasions than one that a championship win would not change anything for him, it is likely that this will give him a massive boost of confidence and momentum for the 2022 season, where the stakes to defend the title are high.

Sharing his thoughts on the confidence that Verstappen will be taking away from the 2021 season, Palmer said:

"Had Verstappen not won this year, with his immense talent and determination, it is inevitable his day would come at some point. But with him winning now, you wonder what confidence he can take from it and where he can go."

Hamilton has essentially dominated the sport since 2014, having only lost to former team-mate Nico Rosberg in 2016 up until this year. With Verstappen more determined than ever, 2022 will definitely witness intense battles between the two.

"He regularly puts his car into risky positions" - Jolyon Palmer on Max Verstappen

Verstappen has had an incredible season this year and has, on many occasions, not been afraid to make a bold move or two. Often pushing the limits when it comes to legalities and aggressive driving, Verstappen has been on the receiving end of various setbacks in terms of penalties and still managed to make it out of the season with a glorious victory.

Here's what Palmer had to say about Verstappen's driving style, especially with regards to his biggest rival Hamilton:

"Max has never been afraid to tough it out against Lewis, as he regularly puts his car into risky positions in the heat of battle, and he certainly isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of acceptability with the stewards either, particularly demonstrated in the manic race in Saudi Arabia."

With financial and technical limitations to be introduced in the upcoming seasons, the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen is set to get closer and more intense.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan