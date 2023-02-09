F1 has 'no relevance at all' currently when it comes to sustainability, claims BMW M Motorsport boss

BMW Motorsport boss Andreas Roos recently declared that they have no intentions of returning to F1 anytime soon. In 2026, F1 will see a massive change in power units along with several automotive giants like Ford, Honda, and Audi joining the sport as well. However, BMW has already taken a different route.

Speaking to Speedcafe.com, Andreas Roos explained how BMW is already ahead in the path of making sustainable hybrid engines, something which F1 will implement from 2026. Hence, they are already a few years ahead in terms of creating newer kinds of power units for other racing series. He said:

“When we’re honest, Formula 1 goes hybrid 2026, they are at the moment already but with a hybrid system which has no relevance at all. And so 2026, they go to a hybrid system which you already see in cars. But this happens (in) 2026.”

The BMW Motorsport boss went on to say that the company is already using hybrid systems in the IMSA and WEC championships, which apply to road vehicles as well. Hence, he feels that shifting to F1 will drastically change the direction the company is moving in. Roos said:

“We do the IMSA championship already and the WEC next year on with a hybrid system, which has road relevance. So this is for us already, basically three years earlier. And this is why it’s at the moment, perfectly fitting to us, as I said, to our road cars. And then this is why, for us, to be honest Formula 1, the change is too late to go in this direction.”

He further added:

“It’s a similar story with sustainable fuel, which is already in use in sportscar racing but will only be introduced to F1 for 2026. It’s not a topic for us at all. There’s nothing really at the moment where we look really into Formula 1.”

FIA confirms six engine manufacturers for the 2026 F1 season and beyond

Right after Red Bull announced their partnership with Ford at their car launch event, the FIA confirmed six engine manufacturers that will supply power units in F1 from 2026 to 2030. These include Mercedes, Alpine, Ferrari, Honda, Audi, and Red Bull Ford. As the sport tries to move towards zero carbon emissions by 2030, it has attracted a lot of automotive giants.

The statement published by the FIA said:

“The FIA today, 3 February, confirms that six manufacturers have registered as Power Unit Suppliers for the 2026-2030 seasons of the FIA Formula One World Championship onwards. These are Alpine Racing, Audi, Ferrari S.p.A., Honda Racing Corporation, Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains Ltd, and Red Bull Ford.”

Honda is the only engine supplier that does not have a tie-up with a team for 2026 and beyond. Hence, they either have to become a works team and enter the sport, or simply find a customer team that wants to change engine suppliers in the future.

