F1 owner Liberty Media announces acquisition of MotoGP in a deal worth $4bn

F1 owner Liberty Media Corporation has announced that they will be acquiring MotoGP in a deal with Dorna Sports S.L. worth €4.2 billion.

The American entertainment company, which owns the commercial rights to Formula 1 since 2016, will take over Dorna Sports S.L., which has been the owner of MotoGP since 1992. They will acquire 86% of Dorna Sports while the latter's management will control the remaining 14%.

As per MotoGP's official website, Dorna will "remain an independently run company attributed to Liberty Media’s Formula One Group tracking stock." In the press release, Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei expressed his delight with the news and said:

“We are thrilled to expand our portfolio of leading live sports and entertainment assets with the acquisition of MotoGP. MotoGP is a global league with a loyal, enthusiastic fan base, captivating racing, and a highly cash-flow generative financial profile.

The F1 owner also spoke about the lucrative upside of acquiring the pinnacle of two-wheel motorsport and their plan for growing the sport in the future, adding:

"Carmelo and his management team have built a great sporting spectacle that we can expand to a wider global audience. The business has significant upside, and we intend to grow the sport for MotoGP fans, teams, commercial partners, and our shareholders.”

MotoGP owner speaks about F1's Liberty Media acquiring the sport

Dorna Sports S.L. CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta stated that termed the deal with F1's Liberty Media as the 'perfect next step' for the evolution of MotoGP.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, Carmelo Ezpeleta said:

“This is the perfect next step in the evolution of MotoGP, and we are excited for what this milestone brings to Dorna, the MotoGP paddock, and racing fans. We are proud of the global sport we’ve grown, and this transaction is a testament to the value of the sport today and its growth potential.

The Spaniard further praised the F1 owners for their 'incredible track record' in promoting and growing the sports assets that they have owned including their four-wheel counterpart, and teams in other sports, adding:

"Liberty Media has an incredible track record in developing sports assets and we could not wish for a better partner to expand MotoGP’s fanbase around the world."

Ezpeleta further informed that the deal with completed by the end of 2024 with the Spaniard remaining as the CEO, a position he has held since 1994, and running the business with his management.