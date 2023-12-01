F1 Penalty Points: Ranking the drivers from the most to the least

The 2023 F1 season will go down in history books as one of the most dominant seasons by a driver-team pairing, with Red Bull winning 21 of 22 races and Max Verstappen 19 on his own.

However, the Austrian also topped the list in an unwanted category, with Sergio Perez leading the pack of 20 drivers. The Mexican driver finished the season in P2 in the Driver's Championship behind his teammate Max Verstappen but topped the list in accumulating the most penalty points over the year.

The FIA gives penalty points to F1 drivers after they have caused an incident on track in the race, and a total of 12 penalty points over the 12 months would also see them serve a race ban.

Below is the list of F1 drivers ranked from most to least number of penalty points accumulated in the 2023 season:

7 F1 Penalty Points

Sergio Perez was the only driver on the grid to amass seven penalty points in the 2023 season. He got two penalty points on three separate occasions in Abu Dhabi and Japan. He also got one penalty point for his collision with Alex Albon in Singapore.

6 penalty points

Williams F1's Logan Sargeant earned more penalty points than championship points in his rookie season in the sport (one championship point). He got two penalty points in three races this season - in Monza, Mexico, and Japan.

5 penalty points

Aston Martin's Lance Stroll had yet another inconsistent season in terms of performances and his tendency to cause an incident in the races. He was given two penalty points in Silverstone for his collision with Pierre Gasly and three points in Mexicon for failure to slow under yellow flags.

4 points

The Mercedes duo of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell amassed four penalty points each, with the seven-time world champion getting two points each in Belgium and Monza.

His teammate George Russell got two points each in Monaco and Las Vegas.

3 points

AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda had a much cleaner season in terms of results and incidents on the track. He amassed three penalty points to his name, which included two points in Zandvoort and a point in Spain.

2 points

Five F1 drivers got two penalty points during the season, with Valtteri Bottas and his teammate Zhou Guanyu getting them in Mexico and Hungary respectively. Carlos Sainz, Max Verstappen, and Nico Hulkenberg getting them in Australia, Las Vegas, and Monaco respectively.

Several drivers on the grid kept their noses clean for the entire season and did not get any serious punishments from the FIA.

Alex Albon, Fernando Alonso, Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Kevin Magnussen, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Oscar Piastri, and Daniel Ricciardo all got zero penalty points during the season.