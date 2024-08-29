F1 planning a new sprint race with rookie drivers according to recent reports

F1 is reportedly planning to organize a sprint race for rookie drivers after the end of the current season. The event is being planned at the Yas Marina Circuit, days after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The current Formula 1 regulations mandate teams to allot two FP1 sessions to their rookie drivers (who have taken part in less than 2 Grands Prix) throughout the season. This is done to allow the junior drivers to run an F1 car and also helps the teams monitor the performance of their juniors.

However, this does not provide an adequate sample size as running only in practice sessions might not be the best way to test a driver's performance in a car that is vastly different from their current car (in junior series like F2).

According to a recent report from "Motorsport", there is an opportunity for teams to test rookie drivers after the running season ends. The Yas Marina circuit is reportedly engaged for another two days post-season by the Formula 1 cars to run tests; the current drivers will run one of the tests for the next season's tires, and the other will be run by the rookie drivers.

The F1 Commission meeting discussed the agenda to allot a day and organize a Sprint race for the rookie drivers to give them a better chance to run in a Formula 1 car and also provide the teams with additional data regarding their rookie drivers' performances.

F1 CEO on rookie Sprint: "It would certainly help their training"

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently shared a statement regarding the possibility of the rookie Sprint race in Abu Dhabi. He mentioned that it is a part of the discussion aiming at giving the drivers a test in a " competitive context."

Further, he revealed that a detailed discussion will be done later in September. Domenicali said (as quoted by "Motorsport"):

"There is a project on the table, namely the possibility of organising a sprint race for young drivers in Abu Dhabi. We are reflecting on how to give young people the opportunity during the Yas Marina test to shine and gain experience - not only by driving in the test, but also in a competitive context," he said.

"It would certainly help their training, aimed at making them prepared for the next step. We will talk about it in detail by the end of September to understand the feasibility of this idea," Domenicali added.

Rookie drivers are an important aspect for all the Formula 1 teams as they provide a better insight into the team's future and also help the team have a backup by supporting the driver development program or replacing one of the team's current drivers if they have to miss a race for some reason.

