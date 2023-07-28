F1 postpones plans to ban tire blankets for the 2024 season

The F1 Commission has deferred the plans of banning tire blankets for the 2024 season. Several racing series across the world have gotten rid of tire blankets over the last few years. Series like Formula 2 and DTM are some of the prominent names that do not feature tire warmers/blankets anymore.

Looking at the success and proper implementation of the rule in these series' and with the future environmental and cost-saving objectives of the sport, F1 too wanted to implement the same. The official tire supplier Pirelli has also been working on special tires that could adapt to this change. They were first tested earlier this season in Barcelona as well with mixed reviews.

George Russell and Max Verstappen were some of the more vocal names not in favor of the change while Kevin Magnussen came out in support of it. After the F1 Commission's meeting on the same topic, it was agreed that the tire warmer ban was going to be deferred for a year.

The press release read:

"Consistent with the future environmental and cost-saving objectives of the sport, an option to remove the use of tire blankets has been under consideration, and the 2023 Pirelli tire testing campaign has focused almost entirely on this objective, with expanded test days dedicated no-blankets testing."

It added:

"Pirelli reported on the outcome of this test campaign to the F1 Commission. The results of the testing undertaken so far show that the change can be implemented to the requested target specifications for 2024, however, it has been decided to postpone the introduction of a tire blanket ban for dry tires in 2024 and to continue this discussion and further testing into 2025. Further analysis will continue for other potential future changes to the regulations that can improve the environmental sustainability of the sport."

Max Verstappen was not in favor of the F1 tire warmer ban

Max Verstappen shared his take about tire warmers earlier in the week where he felt that such a move was completely unnecessary.

Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Verstappen stated:

“I don't think we should head in that direction. People probably don't know how difficult it is to drive a car with 1000 horsepower out of the pits already, and especially when the track is also a bit slippery. It is not necessary. I don't think it actually generates a lot of energy, these tyre blankets."

He went on to add:

"I think an AC generates more when you combine it through the whole paddock. And also I think with the tyres, yes, they probably can make it work, but then they need to drop the working range that much that once you're up to temperature, the tyre will just be like chewing gum, and the pressures will go through the roof.”

The F1 tire warmer ban is a contentious topic as it does bring the safety element into question as well. One can only hope that this was one of the reasons why everyone thought it was better to give such a move more time instead of imposing it.