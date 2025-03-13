F1 presenter Danica Patrick makes her feelings known about Andrew Tate and his impact

F1 presenter Danica Patrick has criticized Andrew Tate for 'some' of his statements and opinions on women. She also mentioned that the Tate brothers were largely "shock value" and that they targeted a specific group of men through their messages.

Andrew Tate has gained extreme internet popularity in recent years because of his controversial perspectives on women and politics. He was labeled as a 'toxic' person on social media and was also arrested in 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group.

Despite his controversial views about women, Tate remains quite popular with a particular group of people on social media. Reacting to his views, Danica Patrick, former NASCAR driver who currently serves as one of F1's presenters, mentioned that while she agrees on some, she largely feels a lot of his views are 'wrong.'

"They are shock value, right? I don't actually think that some of their perspectives are that wrong, but some of them are. I mean, I watched a clip this morning that was of him saying that basically women have nothing to offer except babies. Literally nothing to offer," Danica Patrick said (via OutKick Sports's Instagram account).

Patrick further claimed that the Tate brothers are targeting a specific group of men who are criticized for having the 'toxic masculinity' trait. She also opined that it has been difficult being a man in the past five years.

"And they're tapping into this sort of group of men, I do feel bad for men. It's probably been a really hard time over the last five years to know like how vulnerable are you supposed to be? What am I really? What am I able to do? Can I come on to a woman. I mean, being a guy, I do think has probably been hard in the last good few years, but men being criticized for this, you know, for toxic masculinity," she added.

"And so they've come in the Tate brothers to be sort of there like, you know, you know, flagpole of like, oh, see, we can be like that and still have it all and women and money," she concluded.

Andrew Tate has appeared on multiple podcasts over the years and also runs his own where he talks about motivation, but his views remain largely controversial.

Danica Patrick to continue as F1 analyst with Sky Sports in 2025

Danica Patrick joined the Sky Sports panel as an F1 pundit back in the 2021 season ahead of the US Grand Prix. Since then, she has appeared at most races, sharing her analysis during Grand Prix weekends alongside other F1 icons such as 2016 World Champion Jenson Button and the remarkable analyst Martin Brundle.

Sky Sports recently announced their lineup for the 2025 season, including Danica Patrick, Martin Brundle, Nico Rosberg, Jacques Villeneuve, Naomi Schiff, Bernie Collins, Karun Chandhok, and Anthony Davidson.

The lineup also introduced Jamie Chadwick this season, who is a three-time W Series champion and is set to participate in the European Le Mans Series this year with IDEC Sport.

The Sky Sports lineup will also have Simon Lazenby, Ted Kravitz, Natalie Pinkham, Rachel Brookes, and Craig Slater as their presenters in 2025.

