F1 presenter's dig at Max Verstappen's father's 'grumpy' demeanor in Jeddah: "You're half a postcode clear, just smile" 

F1 commentator and analyst David Croft took a dig at Max Verstappen's father's grumpy mood after the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. Jos Verstappen didn't put on as much as a smile after Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez won the race in Jeddah.

The two-time world champion finished second after starting the race in P15 after he was hit with a driveshaft issue during Saturday's qualifying in Jeddah. His teammate Sergio Perez, on the other hand, won the race from the pole positon, showing his prowess in street circuits.

Donny Verstappen @DonnyVerstappen Btw Jos Verstappen congratulated Perez..



So before we all judge we need to have all the facts, not just what the media tells you. Btw Jos Verstappen congratulated Perez..

Despite major damage limitations for the Dutchman, Jos Verstappen, a former driver himself, seemed unable to smile for Perez. Verstappen Sr. looked grumpy despite an excellent result for his son considering the circumstances.

F1 commentator David Croft spoke about Max Verstappen's father in the Sky Sports F1 podcast and said:

"He looked very grumpy - twice. As did Max's manager Raymond as well. So if they are listening to the podcast, 'Guys come on, smile.' You're about half a postcode clear of the rest of the field. It could be worse."

Despite coming second, Verstappen still leads the drivers' championship as he secured another point for the fastest lap at the very end of the race.

Max Verstappen disappointed with P2 finish in Jeddah

Despite heroically storming through the field to take second place in Jeddah, the two-time world champion stated that he is not entirely happy. The Red Bull driver claims he is 'not here to be second' after losing out to his teammate Sergio Perez, who won the race from the pole position.

Speaking to F1.com, Max Verstappen said:

“Of course, I recovered to second, which is good, and in general the whole feeling in the team, everyone is happy, but personally, I'm not happy, because I'm not here to be second."

"Especially when you are also working very hard also back at the factory to make sure you arrive here in a good state, making sure everything is spot on, and then you have to do a recovery race – which I like, I mean I don't mind doing it – but when you are fighting for a championship and it looks like it's between two cars, we have to make sure the two cars are reliable.”

With the two Red Bull drivers neck-to-neck so far in the season, it will be interesting to watch their battles develop over the course of the year.

