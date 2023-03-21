F1 pundit backs Fernando Alonso to win a race this season: "Good chance Aston will be first in line to take advantage" 

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso made it back-to-back P3 finishes at the end of the F1 Saudi Arabian GP at the Jeddah Internal Circuit on Sunday (March 19).

The Spaniard looked in fine form throughout the race and even led from the front after the end of Lap 1, getting the jump on pole-sitter Sergio Perez going into Turn 1. Yet, just like in the first race, Alonso did not have the pace of Red Bull to challenge for a race win.

Speaking on The Race podcast, F1 pundit Mark Hughes mentioned that the two-time world champion looked poised to be the man to pounce and get the win if any of the Red Bull drivers get an issue in the race. He said:

"I think so, yeah. I think, as Fernando pointed out, he's optimistic there'll be a day when Red Bull doesn't finish. You hear more and more about what happened with the car in Bahrain and how on tenterhooks the Red Bull pit crew was about the concerns about the cars finishing there and we had the same thing with both cars here."

"It's quite conceivable that if it happens, you would imagine that Aston's gonna be a good chance first in line to take advantage."

"I am happy in the end with the result tonight and our second podium" - Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso mentioned that he was happy to secure his second consecutive podium of the season after some penalty drama in Jeddah. Speaking to F1.com, he said:

"I am happy in the end with the result tonight and our second podium. We showed that we can be the second-fastest team and we had a good pace throughout the race. It was my mistake at the start with the position on the grid but we pushed to make up that time."

"Coming into this weekend we were not sure exactly where we would be, so this is good news for us going into the next few races. I am looking forward to Australia next."

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack was also happy with Fernando Alonso's podium, adding:

"It is very satisfying to score our second podium of the year with Fernando here in Jeddah. It is Fernando's 100th career podium, which is a very impressive milestone. The car has been competitive throughout the weekend and we showed a strong race pace once again tonight. Full credit to everyone in the team for their hard work this week."

It will be interesting to see if Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin can push for race wins in the upcoming races and challenge Red Bull more competitively.

