F1 pundit believes Lewis Hamilton will have a lot to deal with in 2022 if he chooses to return 

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believes Lewis Hamilton will face a significant challenge from George Russell if he chooses to return to the sport in 2022. The British reporter claims the combination of Max Verstappen and Russell may be very intimidating for Hamilton.

Hamilton has been completely silent since his historic final lap loss to Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Briton's silence has sparked rumors of his retirement, with fans hopeful of his return to the sport. The seven-time world champion was en route to picking up a record eighth title victory when race director Michael Masi decided not to adhere to safety car rules, resulting in a late victory for Verstappen.

Kravitz warned of a steep challenge for the Briton should he choose to return to the sport in March. The acclaimed pit-lane reporter feels as if new Mercedes driver George Russell will make returning to the sport all the more difficult for Hamilton. He believes Hamilton will now have to fight for his victories internally, as well as against the likes of Max Verstappen, who will be high on confidence. Kravitz said:

“That’s the other thing Hamilton has to deal with. He has to get over the pain of Abu Dhabi, and he needs to be reassured by the FIA that everything is going to be fair. And then he needs to deal with a hotshot new teammate, and deal with Max Verstappen, who’s going to be high on confidence of course. It’s such a big job for Hamilton.”

Nico Rosberg claims Lewis Hamilton can 'only lose' against George Russell

Former world champion and Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg claims Lewis Hamilton can "only lose" against a teammate like George Russell. The German argued that Hamilton will be criticized regardless of his performance against Russell. If he manages to beat the former Williams driver, people will claim it is because of his vast experience. If the 37-year-old loses out to the young driver, however, critics will praise Russell for beating a seven-time world champion. Speaking about being Hamilton's teammate, Rosberg said:

“Well, the positive is you have nothing to lose and everything to gain because you’re against the best of all time. No one expects you to destroy him, but if you manage to, you’re like the absolute biggest hero of all time.”

The German joins Kravitz in the opinion that Hamilton will face a lot of pressure from Russell. He said:

“So, for Lewis, he can only lose, actually. He’s the greatest, and then suddenly this young guy starts to beat him. That’s a really uncomfortable position to be in.”

It is worth remembering that in 2020, Russell filled in for Lewis Hamilton at Sakhir and had the upper hand on the rest of the field for most of the weekend. His performance in Sakhir has led many to believe the young driver will provide a stiff challenge to Lewis Hamilton in 2022.

