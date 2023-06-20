F1 pundit claims Red Bull's cost cap breach penalty has been 'no penalty at all'

F1 pundit Ted Kravitz recently claimed that Red Bull have been so dominant this year that they have negated the effects of the 2021 cost cap breach penalty that they are serving this year.

The reigning world champions are so far ahead of every other team in terms of pace and performance that they could start focusing on their 2024 F1 challenger with full force.

Speaking on his notebook session on Sky Sports F1, Ted Kravitz explained how Red Bull's cost cap penalty does not affect the team since they have already pulled a massive advantage and could head into development mode for the next year's car, for which the penalty does not apply at all. He said:

"They have already got the advantage with this year's car. We are not even half way into the season and already, they can have the capacity and the aerodynamic testing time and the wind tunnel time, even considering the penalty for the breach of the cost cap, to concentrate on next year's car."

J the 5th @J_the_5th I’m sure the speeding fines Ted has aren’t a big deal to him either. They’re really not a punishment to him at all I’m sure the speeding fines Ted has aren’t a big deal to him either. They’re really not a punishment to him at all https://t.co/EdkB4rKUYz

Kravitz added:

"So it's a virtuous circle having such a good car this year and it might end up that cost cap breach and the penalty with the 10% less wind tunnel time the Red Bull had might not ending up being a penalty at all. Because if they can start now on next year's car there is not going to be a penalty."

It is safe to say that Red Bull has such a strong package for 2023 that they could easily focus on their 2024 F1 car and still win both championships with ease. As of now, neither Mercedes nor Aston Martin are able to touch Max Verstappen and Red Bull. However, the Austrian-British team still needs to be cautious throughout the season.

Max Verstappen sets target to 200 race wins after Red Bull reaches 100 race win mark

Red Bull successfully won 100 races in F1 after Max Verstappen saw the chequered flag in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP. The team celebrated their 100th win but is determined to extend the milestone even further. As quoted by motorsport.com, Max Verstappen said:

"I have won 41 of [100 wins], so we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that! No honestly, it's a great achievement for the team. You know, we knew that this was the first opportunity to do so, and I'm happy that's done with a hundred. But again, I hope we win more than a hundred - so the new target's 200!"

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



To take the 100th Grand Prix victory for our team is absolutely fantastic and an amazing achievement by everyone! Very proud to be part of this, Let’s keep this going



To take the 100th Grand Prix victory for our team is absolutely fantastic and an amazing achievement by everyone! Very proud to be part of this, Let's keep this going

Canada, your support is incredible! Thank you very much!

As of now, the next milestone set by Max Verstappen looks quite realistic. The reigning world champions are currently dominating the sport and will most likely keep dominating until 2026, when major regulation changes will take place.

