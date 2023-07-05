F1 pundit condemns Toto Wolff's public admonishment of Lewis Hamilton at 2023 F1 Austrian GP

F1 pundit Peter Windsor has criticized Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff for his public admonishment of Lewis Hamilton during the 2023 F1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Windsor called for more respect to be shown to Hamilton after Wolff's team radio intervention left a bitter taste among fans and commentators alike.

Hamilton, who had experienced an upturn in results with the heavily revised W14 car in recent weeks, struggled during the Austrian GP weekend at the Red Bull Ring. A disappointing sprint session saw him finish 15th, and he later incurred a penalty in the main race for track limits breaches, ultimately dropping down to eighth in the final standings.

Throughout the race, the Briton expressed his frustration over the team radio, venting his grievances about the car's performance. In a notable moment, Wolff intervened on the airwaves, telling Hamilton,

"Lewis, the car is bad, we know. Please drive it."

However, Windsor, a former Williams manager, was unsettled by the way Wolff addressed Hamilton mid-race. He argued that Wolff's admission that the car was "bad" reflected poorly on the team's progress since the highly anticipated upgrade package arrived at the Monaco GP in May.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Peter Windsor stated:

"To speak to Lewis like that – 'get on and race' – this guy's a seven-times World Champion, he does deserve a little bit more respect than that, I think."

Windsor's unease with the situation stemmed from the belief that such conversations may occur frequently, but it is the public nature of these radio transmissions that can be problematic when disrespectful comments are made.

As the season progresses, it will be interesting to see how the incident at the Austrian GP affects the dynamic within the Mercedes team. Both Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff have a history of success and have managed to navigate similar situations in the past.

Peter Windsor calls out Mercedes upgrades after Lewis Hamilton's unimpressive Austrian GP performance

The much-anticipated W14 upgrades had generated significant hype, especially after Lewis Hamilton's improved results in recent races. However, the Austrian GP showcased a different story, suggesting that the recent upturn in form may have been a mere purple patch in the 38-year-old's otherwise tragic season.

Fans had high hopes for Hamilton's performance at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, but the race proved to be a disappointment. Taking a dig at the upgrades, F1 pundit Peter Windsor voiced his concerns on his YouTube channel.

He remarked, "I just thought, 'Wow,' for all the song and dance about the [upgrades] and how improvements are there and they're moving forward and the setup and getting the tires in the right window."

The Austrian GP was undoubtedly a setback for Lewis Hamilton, who had been seeking to regain his dominant form. After securing two podium finishes in three races following the upgrades, the British driver would have hoped for continued improvement. However, the race weekend at the Red Bull Ring painted a different picture, highlighting the challenges that still lie ahead.

Mercedes intends to introduce an even more significant batch of upgrades for the upcoming British GP at Silverstone. It remains to be seen whether Hamilton can turn the tide and produce a magical performance in his home race.

As the British GP approaches, all eyes will be on Lewis Hamilton to see if the new upgrades can provide the boost needed to turn his season around. Silverstone holds a special significance for Hamilton, being his home race and a track where he has had tremendous success in the past. Fans and pundits will eagerly await his performance and hope for a return to form.

