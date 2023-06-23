F1 pundit dismisses claims that Red Bull cost cap breach has contributed to the team dominating the sport right now 

F1 pundit Peter Windsor dismisses claims that Red Bull's 2021 cost cap breach has given them additional performance in the new ground effect era of the sport. The Austrian team was found in a minor breach of the 2021 cost cap and were penalized for their actions.

The Milton-Keynes-based team's dominance in 2022 and 2023 has led many to believe that it gained a significant advantage during the season in which Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton took the fight down to the wire.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1



Do you agree?



#F1 #MaxVerstappen Nico Rosberg has said that Max Verstappen’s greatness is in line with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna!Do you agree? Nico Rosberg has said that Max Verstappen’s greatness is in line with the likes of Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna! 👀 Do you agree?#F1 #MaxVerstappen https://t.co/uBOPG89b36

While the world champions did begin development of its 2022 car midway through 2021, Windsor believes that the team didn't overspend enough to have made significant gains.

Speaking to his YouTube channel, Peter Windsor said about Red Bull:

"Well, they didn't breach it by that much. Not enough to have completely and utterly come up with a totally new design that blew everybody else away. That was nothing to do with the cost cap."

"If they had exceeded the budget cap by a massive amount of money - like $40 million - maybe you could be saying that. The amount of money they exceeded it by was not that significant."

Red Bull hope Max Verstappen can break Lewis Hamilton's records in the coming years

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko is hopeful that his team and Max Verstappen will dethrone Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, taking away their mighty accolades in the process. The Dutchman is currently the de facto dominant force in the sport, having won five races already this year.

The two-time world champion stormed off to yet another victory at the Canadian GP, giving his team their 100th overall win in the sport. In doing so, he also matched Ayrton Senna's total win count with 41 wins to his name.

However, while Lewis Hamilton's seven titles are considerably outside touching distance for the Dutchman, Helmut Marko has faith in his young driver.

Matt Gallagher @MattP1Gallagher Red Bull have won 18 of the last 19 races 🥲 Red Bull have won 18 of the last 19 races 🥲

Marko hopes that the Red Bull driver will continue on his current path and become the number one driver in the sport. Marko said, as per Formula Passion:

"When Schumacher retired, I thought: 'Wow, his record will stand forever.' But then came the incredible performances of Mercedes and Lewis. Without being too hopeful but I believe that anything is possible."

Marko continued about Max Verstappen:

"The regulations are relatively stable until 2025, and in 2026, we will have our engine project which looks really promising. We have very good people and a good factory, and we have Max, who is under contract with us until 2028 and hasn't reached his limit yet."

Max Verstappen has only himself to beat so far in 2023. It will be interesting to watch how the Dutchman's career progress.

Poll : 0 votes