F1 pundit explains how Fernando Alonso's sportscar racing experience is helping him at Aston Martin

F1 pundit Anthony Davidson explained how Fernando Alonso's experience from other motorsports is massively helping him and his team in F1 this season. Recently, in the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP, Fernando Alonso came on the radio and advised Aston Martin to tell his teammate Lance Stroll to copy the brake balance settings he was using. This was quite surprising for fans and pundits since hardly any F1 drivers help their teammates in this fashion during the race.

Speaking to the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Davidson initially explained how in other racing series, where several drivers share the same car, they help each other to keep a consistent momentum on the track and win collectively. He said:

"I think it's his sports car mentality that kicked in for a little bit there. Because when you share the car with one other driver or two other drivers and you've just driven a mega stint, you're quite often asked, you know, how are the conditions out there for the next driver just about to jump in. So you're out there doing your own thing and you're you're actually actively thinking in sports cars before you come into the pits you're thinking about right how do we best keep this momentum going."

Furthermore, Davidson explained that Fernando Alonso's expertise in other racing series is not only helping him, but his team and his teammate as well. It was a natural response from the Spaniard since he wanted the entire team to excel and not just maximize his own stint. Davidson concluded:

"It only just dawned on me there, it was probably...that's the way he's been trained. It's a part of his armory as a driver. He's more experienced not just in terms of age than anyone out there, he's more experienced in terms of what he's done in other forms of motorsport. I think that's really interesting and I think it's playing to his strengths, and also giving him advantages and the team advantages that other drivers just wouldn't be on their radar."

Fernando Alonso feels like a big brother to Lance Stroll

Fernando Alonso recently agreed that he feels like a big brother to Lance Stroll. The 41-year-old explained how he might not be in the sport for long, while Stroll has many years ahead of him. Hence, he wanted to help the young Canadian as much as possible. When Viaplay asked whether he felt like a big brother to Stroll, Fernando Alonso said:

"In a way, yes, I mean, I know that I will be around not many years, you know, few more years, yeah not not unlimited, and he has 10 or 15 years leading the team in the future. So the time that we will share together the car, you know, I hope I can help him as much as I can."

Fernando Alonso has been driving brilliantly for Aston Martin in the 2023 F1 season so far, finishing on the podium in three out of the four races this season. Alonso will be seen in action again at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend from May 5-7.

