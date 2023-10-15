F1 pundit identifies Max Verstappen's 'Achilles heel' amidst his dominant run with Red Bull

F1 pundit Naomi Schiff feels Max Verstappen's hunger for more every time might just be his Achilles heel. The Red Bull driver has been on a dominant run over the past couple of years. He's now a three-time world champion and has become a race-winning juggernaut ever since he got his hands on a title-contending car.

Naomi Schiff commended Max Verstappen after he won his third world title and admitted it was hard to find faults in his driving. Having said that, there was one area that she felt could be the Red Bull driver's Achilles heel and that would be his hunger to always go for more.

Talking about the Red Bull driver on Sky Sports, Schiff felt that Max Verstappen tended to put himself in risky situations as she said:

"At the moment, you can’t really fault Max or the team. They’ve not put a foot wrong. Singapore was a special occasion where the car wasn’t quick, but besides that, the team has delivered every time."

She added:

"Max, I think, if anything, his wants and his hunger for more every time might be his Achilles’ heel because he’s put himself in some very risky situations where he maybe didn’t need to. But that’s the fighting spirit that we love to see and that I think is part of why he’s as quick as he is.”

Max Verstappen compared to all-time greats

Former Mercedes driver and world champion Nico Rosberg compared Max Verstappen to all-time greats like Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna. The German claimed that the F1 world is witnessing absolute greatness this season and he's getting closer to the all-time greats with his consistency and accuracy. He said (via Sky Sports):

"It's really historic. It's unbelievable the run of form he's had and the level that he's driving at, the records he's beating. Unreal.

"He's even getting close to those five greatest of all time now. It's spectacular. With the way he's driving he's getting close to the Fangios, Schumachers, Sennas and Hamiltons."

Verstappen is now a three-time world champion but what has been more remarkable has been the fact that out of 17 races this season, the driver has lost only three.

He lost out to teammate Sergio Perez at Baku and in Saudi Arabia while Red Bull's setup issues cost him the race in Singapore. Other than these three races, the Red Bull driver has had a perfect score sheet which is astounding to watch.