F1 pundit opines new regulations could be pushed back a couple of years amid rivals catching Red Bull

F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has said that the new power unit regulations can be postponed by two years, given that other teams are gradually catching Red Bull.

Since the FIA and FOM brought changes to the aerodynamics of F1 cars in 2022, Red Bull was ahead of the curve and developed the best machine. This allowed them and defending world champion Max Verstappen to dominate the sport. In the 2022 and 2023 F1 seasons, Verstappen cruised his way to a title victory, with no real challenge from rival teams such as Ferrari, Mercedes, and McLaren.

With time, however, Red Bull's rival teams have gradually closed to gap to them. Lando Norris's first-ever F1 race win at the 2024 F1 Miami GP was a clear indication that other outfits are not far away from the Austrian team.

Hence, Karun Chandhok feels the 2026 regulations could be pushed further ahead. Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the former Indian F1 driver stated how the grid is getting closer, which could deliver great racing in the coming months and next year.

"I feel like we're just finally getting to this point where they're getting closer because what happens with regulation change is the rich get richer," Chandhok pundit said (23:32).

He added that he would like to see the 2026 F1 power unit regulation, which according to him could level the field, pushed two years ahead, particularly because Red Bull's rivals have closed the game considerably.

"I would have loved to see the regulation change pushed back two years. We're getting to this point now where the teams are starting to close in a bit more on Red Bull. Next year will be closer, and then with the hybrid rules coming out for '26, somebody's going to get it massively right, and somebody's going to get massively wrong," he added.

Christian Horner does not guarantee Red Bull and Max Vestappen's dominance in the coming seasons

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is unsure whether the team and Max Verstappen will be able to continue the level of dominance they are enjoying at the moment.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Horner initially spoke about how F1 fans should appreciate the level at which Verstappen was operating, adding that it was a golden moment in F1 history. However, he admits that this level of dominance does not last forever.

"I think that you have to appreciate success, and Max is a special talent. It's a golden moment, you know, for him, and you know, as we've seen with every single driver, it doesn't last forever," Horner said.

He added that there was no guarantee that his team would be able to keep developing dominant cars in the future.

"I think it's [about] enjoying the moment, being in the moment. And you know, there's no guarantee that we'll be able to give him a car like this every year for the next five years. So it's doing what you can, you know, while you can," he added.

After the intense 2021 F1 season, where Verstappen won his maiden F1 world title, Red Bull has continued to dominate the sport. In 2024, they are leading the constructors' world championship with a total of 239 points.