F1 pundit outlines one major area where Max Verstappen will always fall short of Michael Schumacher

F1 pundit Peter Windsor feels Max Verstappen lacks the ability to create a team around him, a trait that the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher had.

Verstappen has shown he is capable of pushing an already great team to win multiple titles. However, Windsor believes that Schumacher was able to create a championship-winning team from scratch.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained how Michael Schumacher won several championships with Ferrari. The German driver built the team around him with the help of Jean Todt and Ross Brawn. Schumacher was also praised for having a knack for managing people as well as raw talent for racing.

"Well, a slight difference [between Verstappen and Schumacher is that] Schumacher put together the team," Windsor explained.

"I know, he was at Benetton and that was it, he won his two championships. But when he won the string of championships he put that team together with with Todt and Ross Brawn at Ferrari and he played, very much a managerial role as much as a driver role."

He added:

"He had this great feel for how to handle people, get the best from the mechanics, the engineers. If any of them had any personal dramas, Michael would get involved; he was very hands-on team player."

On the other hand, Peter Windsor stated that Max Verstappen has not yet created a great team around him. He believes this is simply because Red Bull's caliber has already been improved to the maximum by Christian Horner and other senior members of the team.

"I'm not sure Max could do that... Max hasn't yet put together a team, he's gone into a team that's perfectly set up by Christian Horner and he's the perfect driver for that perfect team," Windsor said.

"But he hasn't created his own team yet. Not that he has to, and it's not necessarily something that he ever will do. All I'm saying is if you want to compare him with Michael, you need to bear that one in mind."

Max Verstappen is confident of extending Red Bull's race win record beyond 100

Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Canadian GP in what was Red Bull's 100th race win since they joined the sport back in 2005. After the race, the Dutchman praised the team and stated that it was a joyous moment for them.

In the end, he confidently set an even higher goal of winning 200 races with the team. As quoted by motorsport.com, Verstappen said:

"I have won 41 of [Red Bull's 100 wins], so we'll talk about maybe a new contract because of that! No honestly, it's a great achievement for the team.

"You know, we knew that this was the first opportunity to do so, and I'm happy that's done with a hundred. But again, I hope we win more than a hundred - so the new target's 200!"

Along with 100 wins for Red Bull, Max Verstappen also equalled legendary Brazilian F1 driver Ayrton Senna's record of 41 race wins.

