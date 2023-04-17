F1 pundit points out one area where Sergio Perez is better than Max Verstappen

F1 pundit Peter Windsor recently explained in which department Sergio Perez is better than Max Verstappen. The Mexican is one of the only drivers who is likely to reach and somewhat challenge Verstappen for the title, simply because he has the unstoppable RB19 underneath him. Though the Dutchman is overall stronger than Checo, Windsor believes Red Bull's second driver has an advantage in one area.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he explained how great Sergio Perez is at keeping the car stable and balanced throughout the race. This is one of the reasons why he is able to push the tires for much longer.

Windsor said:

"It's going to be really interesting to see how Max compares with Perez on those traction episodes, if that's the right word, I think that's what the engineers like to call it. When you know which is what you are so good at doing, and I've never, ever, not said that about Perez. He's really good in that area."

He added:

"I put him in the Jensen Button class in terms of his ability just to get the car perfectly loaded, the Kimi Raikkonen class, Kimi at his peak, perfectly loaded, and just to get the car really, really nicely balanced and stabilized from apex to exit. He's really good in that area."

Peter Windsor recalled how he touched on the same point last year during the Monaco GP. He believes that Max Verstappen needs to work upon this area in order to become even stronger. He concluded:

"And I said after Monaco last year that I think this was an area where Max was going to need to say to himself, 'This is probably the only area where Perez has got me, and I need to improve in this area'."

Sergio Perez reiterates that he has a good relationship with Max Verstappen

There have been several discussions about Sergio Perez not having a healthy relationship with his Red Bull teammate, Max Verstappen. However, Checo himself clarified that he and Verstappen look eye to eye and have no issues. He explained how they are mature enough and respect each other.

Sergio Perez said (via motorsport.com):

"Inside it is a great atmosphere with the team. There is a very high level of respect between each other in the team with all the engineers from their side or my side. I think we are both mature enough to know what's right and what's wrong. As long as that keeps being the case, then I don't expect anything to change."

Though it is clear that Sergio Perez will need to step up and fight Max Verstappen if he needs his maiden world title, as of now, there is no heat between the two drivers. Only time will tell how their relationship will pan out, especially when there is a close championship battle.

