F1 pundit points out key statistic that showcases Max Verstappen's brilliance in the Red Bull this season

Sky Sports pundit and former F1 driver Karun Chandhok has said that Max Verstappen's gap to his teammate Sergio Perez is a testament to his brilliance in the 2023 season.

The Dutch driver is firmly on his way to winning his third world title in a row as he leads second-placed Perez by 138 points in the championship. There is a possibility that he might win the title in the next couple of races.

As per PlanetF1, Chandhok said that Perez's performances and results in the dominant RB19 prove 'how good' Max Verstappen has been this season. He said:

"Yeah, I think that’s absolutely fair to say because yes, a car is fantastic and I think they have been a dominant force, but he could have been leading the Constructors’ Championship by himself. He’s over 125 points ahead of Checo, that’s five race victories forgetting sprints and fastest laps. But that’s five race victories, that just shows how strong he as an individual has been."

He added:

“If the car was that outstandingly brilliant ahead of everyone else, Checo would be second every time and that I think underlines how good Max has been."

Max Verstappen outlines the importance of a good car despite his record-breaking run in 2023

Max Verstappen has accepted that the RB19 is one of the most dominant cars in F1 history and has played a key role in his 11 victories so far in 2023.

Speaking with Sky Sports, he said:

"Of course, everyone can see and I also know that we have the best car but some weekends go a bit better than others for all different kinds of reasons but I think so far when I look at myself for every single race weekend, I’m very happy with the performance."

He added:

"I mean, how much is related to the driver, and how much is related to the car? I know that a lot is related to the car, that’s how Formula One works, but I can’t be unhappy with my performance. I always want to believe of course that I’m the best driver out there but I know there are a lot of other good drivers out there."

It is pretty evident that a dominant RB19 is enabling Max Verstappen to put in these kinds of results. However, one can argue that only he brings out the true potential of the car as his teammate has been relatively inconsistent in the same machinery in 2023.