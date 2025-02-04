F1 pundit pulls back the curtain on Max Verstappen being her first ever interview

Max Verstappen, often touted as an aggressive racing driver, has a relatively calmer personality off the track. Recently, F1 pundit Laura Winter recalled her first interview with the four-time world champion, which turned out to be completely opposite of her expectation, as Max was kind and warm to her.

Verstappen has had several heated battles with his rivals throughout his standout F1 career. From physical altercations with Esteban Ocon to verbal wars with Lewis Hamilton, Max has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

However, the four-time world champion also has a different side to him, which many are unaware of. Off the track, the Dutchman is much calmer and warmer to people around him.

In one such example of his friendly nature, F1 reporter Laura Winter recalled her first interview with Verstappen. While she was nervous at first, Winter revealed that her experience turned out to be the opposite of her expectations.

Trending

Talking to The Red Flags Podcast, Winter said:

“I was so nervous to have to interview him and to be speaking to him. I thought, is he going to be almost as aggressive as it seems he is? He was the most professional, nicest guy. [He is] super welcoming; he just got the job done, and I think that will stay with me, and that’s continued through my career of speaking to Max Verstappen," she recalled [0:21 onwards].

She added:

"He is the most professional in an interview; he has had that many tough times in recent races, but he is a super professional, warm, nice, friendly guy when you get him on a good day.”

Expand Tweet

Previously, many notable personnel shared positive opinions of their interaction with Verstappen. His juniors, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, also credited him for invaluable guidance. Hence, irrespective of his image in the media, the Dutch driver continues to be a people person in the paddock.

Helmut Marko deems Max Verstappen as key reason behind his stay with Red Bull

Max Verstappen [L] Helmut Marko [R] (Image Source: Getty)

In the 2024 F1 season, Red Bull Racing went through a tough time when reports of an internal political turmoil hit the news. Helmut Marko added fuel to the fire by expressing his fear of getting sacked.

However, after Max Verstappen reportedly threatened to quit, Marko continued to assume his role as Red Bull's senior advisor. In the latest interaction with Formule1, Marko credited the Dutchman for his stay on the team and said (via grandprix247):

“I still do this job for two reasons: one is Max, and the other is to preserve the spirit of Red Bull and Dietrich Mateschitz in the team."

The 81-year-old also added feeling a special connection with the four-time world champion. Marko has a special place in Max Verstappen's life, as he first identified the Dutchman's talent when he was just 13 years old. He fast-tracked Max into the main team before he turned 18, and the rest is history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback