F1 pundit shares alarming Aston Martin prediction from pre-race simulation for 2023 F1 Brazil GP

F1 pundit Albert Fabrega has predicted yet another difficult weekend for the Aston Martin F1 team after he shared his race pace simulations for the upcoming F1 Brazilian GP.

The Silverstone-based team has been on a downward spiral since the beginning of the second half of the season. They experienced their worst weekend in Mexico on Sunday as they were running last before retiring from the race.

The upgrades the team introduced have not worked as they had predicted and in turn, have made them worse and probably one of the slowest on the grid.

Fabrega took to social media to share his race-based simulations for the Brazilian GP this weekend and predicted Aston Martin to have the eighth fastest car on Sunday, with Red Bull leading from the front.

With three races to go, Aston Martin will hope that they can finish the season in points so that they have some momentum heading into 2024.

You can view Fabrega's simulations below:

Fernando Alonso gives his take on Aston Martin's expectations from the last three races

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso stated that the team was not fighting for anything in the remaining races.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the two-time world champion said:

"Honestly, we are not fighting for anything. We will learn, even if we have to start from the pitlane, and you know that is more useful than just spending the weekend. In the constructors' championship, we are locked in the position we are. In the driver's championship, we will lose a couple of places.

"But I mean, it is incredible that we are in front of Ferraris, or George or Lando or whatever, but we will lose those positions. They have a very fast car. And yet, let's see what we can do."

However, Alonso claimed that the team is pushing hard to rediscover their early season form, adding:

"We are working as much as we can. It's not that we are just happy with the situation. It's not the position we wish we were, but at the same time, we are working very hard to reverse the situation. We are trying to do as many tests as possible, giving as much feedback as possible to the factory in Silverstone.

It will be fascinating to see if Aston Martin can start the season strongly once again in 2024 and challenge for race wins and podiums next season.