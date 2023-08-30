F1 pundit speculates 'grumpy and disappointed' Sergio Perez might already have a separation agreement with Red Bull at the end of the season

F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher feels Sergio Perez might already have a separation agreement in place with Red Bull at the end of the season.

The Mexican had another disappointing race that saw the driver make multiple mistakes and pay for them. His first mistake saw him lose P2 to Fernando Alonso.

A few laps later, Sergio Perez almost crashed in the pitlane and also violated the speed limit. That led to him dropping out of a podium position, cutting a disappointed figure after the race, and looking at the dynamics at Red Bull.

Ralf Schumacher feels Perez has already been given his marching orders, and that has led to him being out of place.

Talking about Sergio Perez in his column on Sky Sports Germany, he said:

“Sergio Perez once again made a mistake when he drove into the barriers at the entrance to the pits and this action also resulted in a penalty that cost him second place in the end. I think his days at Red Bull are numbered. Dr. Helmut Marko is not exactly known for his warm-hearted way of dealing with Perez."

He added:

"I think that Perez as a guy can’t deal with that so well, that’s how I explain these serious mistakes. Perez looked very grumpy, disappointed, and also absent all weekend. I think that there were already agreements about a separation after the end of the season.”

Lando Norris as a replacement for Sergio Perez

Schumacher also proposed Lando Norris as the man who would probably replace Perez at Red Bull.

Alluding to the fact that Max Verstappen would have a lot of say in who his teammate would be, just like Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher would back in the day.

He wrote in his column:

“I could imagine Lando Norris becoming Verstappen’s new teammate sooner. The two seem to be good friends. I assume that Verstappen will ultimately decide who will be his teammate. This is nothing unusual."

He added:

"That was already the case with Senna, my brother also had this right. When a driver like Verstappen contributes so much to the team’s success, I also think it’s good that you have your back as free as possible.”

It will be interesting to see if this is true, because that would mean a potent line-up for Red Bull.

This would, however, prove to be bad news for Sergio Perez, who seems to be getting reassurance from team boss Christian Horner at every race these days.