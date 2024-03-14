F1 Pundit on why the whole package of the Red Bull RB20 'makes sense' to him

Sky Sports pundit Ted Kravitz claimed that the Red Bull RB20 design 'makes sense' to him after two dominant races from the reigning world champions.

The Austrian team had a major overhaul of their design philosophy as the RB20 looked completely different from the all-conquering RB19 of the 2023 season, with which they won 21 out of the 22 races. If the first two races are anything to go by, then the RB20 might be as if not more dominant in the 2024 season.

While appearing on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, Kravitz spoke in length about the new Red Bull 2024 challenger and how it goes about achieving performance on the track. He said:

“The whole package of the RB20 makes more sense to me now. And I have focused on the little vertical inlets, and the sort of F18-style Concorde-style air intakes underneath that crash structure, but the more you look at it, the more that all makes sense.

"Because yes, they’re rather cool, and how they cool the car is quite clever with the little inlets going in either side of the Halo, but that’s all just to make the mother and father of all undercuts underneath that sidepod, and then on the top of the floor, to make that floor and I’d love to see the bottom of the floor but that must have been an area of huge improvement and development as well."

Red Bull junior driver speaks about being aware of the RB20 in the pre-season

Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson stated that he was aware that the RB20 would be competitive after working on the car in the simulator. As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Kiwi claimed that he was able to go even quicker than the RB19 while developing the 2024 challenger.

Lawson said:

“I was pretty aware that it’d be competitive. Last year, when we did some of the development for the car, I did time in the simulator. I knew the performance gains that were coming.

"I knew the car was already winning at that point. If you’re finding time in the sim for next year’s car, you know it will be even quicker. It was a pretty good indicator that it would be good. But honestly, not this good!”

It is a scary thought for the rest of the grid that Red Bull has been able to improve on their dominant RB19 with RB20 as the signs for the rest of the season are ominous.