F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Full results of the main race in Doha

Newly-crowned three-time world champion Max Verstappen was back to his sparkling best at the 2023 F1 Qatar Grand Prix, securing his 14th win of the season.

The Dutch maestro, who clinched his third consecutive world title in Saturday's sprint race, bounced back from a second-place finish, dominating the main event.

The race in Doha proved to be a rollercoaster for teams and drivers, owing to Pirelli's introduction of an 18-lap limit on any set of tires as a safety measure. This regulation led to a flurry of pit stops.

McLaren continued their upward trajectory with another stellar performance. Oscar Piastri, fresh off a sprint race victory, secured second place, closely followed by his teammate Lando Norris, sealing a double podium finish for the British outfit.

Piastri continued to impress in his rookie season as he earned the title of 'F1 Driver of the Day,' finishing just four seconds adrift of Max Verstappen.

George Russell, who spent a portion of the race in second position, was ultimately overtaken by the McLaren duo, settling for a respectable fourth place. However, Russell's race was marred by a collision with his teammate Lewis Hamilton in the opening lap.

Charles Leclerc clinched fifth place, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz was unable to start the race due to a fuel system issue detected just before the event.

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso secured a commendable sixth place finish after a strong start saw him occupy third position for much of the race. However, an off-track excursion mid-race cost him valuable ground.

Alfa Romeo emerged as one of the standout performers of the weekend, with both Valterri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu securing points finishes at eighth and ninth place, respectively. These crucial points have now propelled the Swiss-based F1 side ahead of Haas in the Constructors' Championship.

Red Bull's Sergio Perez continues to grapple with consistency as he received multiple penalties for exceeding track limits, ultimately finishing in tenth place.

One of the most shocking developments of the weekend was the early exit of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who collided with teammate George Russell at the first corner of the race.

Hamilton, starting on the Soft tires, made an impressive move around the outside of Russell, only for contact to send both cars careening into the gravel. The incident brought Hamilton's race to an abrupt end.

It was a frustrating outing for the Mercedes icon, who now faces investigation for crossing the race track while returning to the pit lane.

Williams' F1 rookie Logan Sargeant was also forced to retire due to illness, marking him as another non-finisher in the intense Doha showdown.

Full results of 2023 F1 Qatar GP

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

7. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

8. Valterri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

9. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

10. Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

11. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

12. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

13. Alex Albon (Williams)

14. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

15. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

16. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

17. Liam Lawson (AlphaTauri)

18. Logan Sargeant (Williams)

19. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

20. Carlos Sainz Jr (Ferrari)

The F1 calendar will now feature a week's halt before returning to action on October 22 for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.