F1 reportedly blocking videos showing drivers' confusion about safety car restart during 2021 season finale

F1/FOM (Formula One Management) is reportedly sending DMCA notices to users on social media posting onboards from the last phase of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It shows drivers expressing confusion and frustration at the way the safety car restart was handled.

Twitter users have noticed that onboard videos of several drivers have been taken down from the platform due to copyright strikes.

This comes as a surprise to many as FOM has been lenient recently about social posts containing videos and images from races. Since 2017, after F1’s takeover by Liberty Media, the sport has worked aggressively to build up a social media presence.

Some social media users feel the move is part of an effort to stifle backlash being targeted towards F1 and the FIA after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The season finale at Yas Marina witnessed a dramatic last-lap shootout between title protagonists Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. The Dutch driver came out on top to clinch his maiden F1 world title.

However, race director Michael Masi and the FIA have been criticized by some in the F1 community for the manner in which the safety car restart was conducted.

F1 might be trying to salvage their reputation after the Abu Dhabi debacle

The controversial safety car restart on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix led to a thrilling end to one of the greatest seasons in F1 history. However, it also irked some sections of the F1 community.

Soon after the race’s conclusion, Hamilton fans accused the FIA and F1 of “manufacturing” the results to “steal” the title away from the British driver. Mercedes lodged two protests with the FIA, challenging Max Verstappen’s title.

Both protests were soon rejected by stewards. However, Mercedes have notified the FIA of their intention to take the matter to the International Court of Appeals.

Many fans agreed that Max Verstappen deserved to win the title and wasn’t at fault for the last lap debacle. However, they were upset with the FIA and the race director’s handling of the safety car restart.

The onboard videos of drivers such as Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Lance Stroll started to circulate online. It increased the confusion over the accuracy of the decision taken by Michael Masi.

Interestingly, FOM/F1 has a history of taking down videos from social media, as well as censoring the main feed when they deem it necessary.

Earlier in the season, during the controversial Belgian Grand Prix, several fans on social media noticed that F1 had been censoring driver radios on the F1TV feed.

